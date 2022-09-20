Redline VR Announces 'Beetlejuice: Pop-up Bar For The Recently Deceased'

Redline VR, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood, is Chicago's immersive entertainment center and virtual reality arcade bar. This Halloween, Redline VR is welcoming Beetlejuice and other actors to transform the bar into the world of Tim Burton's classic movie. "Beetlejuice: Pop-Up Bar for the Recently Deceased" will run every night between October 21st-31st, starting at 6pm. Featuring themed cocktails, plenty of photo ops, and deals on zombie-themed VR games. Guests can swing by on the weekends to catch Burton's famous characters roaming the floor and interacting with all who dare to attend, as well as an upgraded VIP Experience available to "turn on the juice and see what shakes loose." More details on "Beetlejuice: Pop-Up Bar for the Recently Deceased" may be found below and at RedlineVR.com

Details:

Fridays and Saturdays, October 21, 22, 28 and 29 • 6pm - 1am

Character Nights and the VIP Experience! All the favorites, from Lydia to Beetlejuice himself, will be hanging around the bar. VIP Entry includes a craft cocktail hand-delivered by Beetlejuice, and 30 minutes of Zombie VR for $40.

Reserve VIP Tickets here: https://www.redlinevr.com/



Saturday, October 29 • 6pm-1am

Halloween Party Night! Free entry.

It's showtime! On this one-of-a-kind night, Beetlejuice is behind the bar! At 9pm, the larger venue space opens up for an evening of karaoke, snacks, a costume contest, and a midnight dance party with free shots. What more could you need for the ultimate Halloween bash? Costume contest categories will be "Best Beetlejuice Character," "Best Group Costume" and "Best Overall."﻿ Hosted by the event's Creative Director, Leora Ben-Zev. Over $500 of prizes will be given away, including a $200 VR party experience at Redline VR for up to 15 people.