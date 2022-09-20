Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Redline VR Announces 'Beetlejuice: Pop-up Bar For The Recently Deceased'

Events will run every night between October 21st-31st, starting at 6pm.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
Redline VR Announces 'Beetlejuice: Pop-up Bar For The Recently Deceased'

Redline VR, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood, is Chicago's immersive entertainment center and virtual reality arcade bar. This Halloween, Redline VR is welcoming Beetlejuice and other actors to transform the bar into the world of Tim Burton's classic movie. "Beetlejuice: Pop-Up Bar for the Recently Deceased" will run every night between October 21st-31st, starting at 6pm. Featuring themed cocktails, plenty of photo ops, and deals on zombie-themed VR games. Guests can swing by on the weekends to catch Burton's famous characters roaming the floor and interacting with all who dare to attend, as well as an upgraded VIP Experience available to "turn on the juice and see what shakes loose." More details on "Beetlejuice: Pop-Up Bar for the Recently Deceased" may be found below and at RedlineVR.com

Details:

Fridays and Saturdays, October 21, 22, 28 and 29 • 6pm - 1am

Character Nights and the VIP Experience! All the favorites, from Lydia to Beetlejuice himself, will be hanging around the bar. VIP Entry includes a craft cocktail hand-delivered by Beetlejuice, and 30 minutes of Zombie VR for $40.

Reserve VIP Tickets here: https://www.redlinevr.com/

Saturday, October 29 • 6pm-1am

Halloween Party Night! Free entry.

It's showtime! On this one-of-a-kind night, Beetlejuice is behind the bar! At 9pm, the larger venue space opens up for an evening of karaoke, snacks, a costume contest, and a midnight dance party with free shots. What more could you need for the ultimate Halloween bash? Costume contest categories will be "Best Beetlejuice Character," "Best Group Costume" and "Best Overall."﻿ Hosted by the event's Creative Director, Leora Ben-Zev. Over $500 of prizes will be given away, including a $200 VR party experience at Redline VR for up to 15 people.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The New Coordinates to Present World Premiere of LAST ASCENT in OctoberThe New Coordinates to Present World Premiere of LAST ASCENT in October
September 19, 2022

The New Coordinates, formerly The New Colony, will conclude its 2022 season with the world premiere of Kristin Idaszak’s heart- wrenching cliffhanger Last Ascent, directed by Denise Yvette Serna, playing October 15 – November 20, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2B).
Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues to Host Porchlight Music Theatre's ICONS GALACortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues to Host Porchlight Music Theatre's ICONS GALA
September 19, 2022

Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues of “Chicago Today” on NBC5 will be hosting Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre fundraising event, the ICONS Gala. The ICONS Gala, chaired by Joe Higgins and Scott Hoesman, will be Friday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago.
Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre CompanyPhotos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
September 19, 2022

Refracted Theatre Company is launching its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. This three-hander about a queer white couple that moves into a historically Black neighborhood will be presented September 15 – October 2, 2022. See photos here!
Artemisia Theatre to Present World Premiere of TITLE X, About the Struggle for Abortion Rights in AmericaArtemisia Theatre to Present World Premiere of TITLE X, About the Struggle for Abortion Rights in America
September 19, 2022

Artemisia Theatre will present the world premiere of Title X, a searing and powerful play about the the struggle for abortion rights in America, November 25 - December 18, 2022 at Theater Wit.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON in OctoberFleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON in October
September 19, 2022

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has announced casting for its Chicago premiere production of AMERICAN SON, by Christopher Demos-Brown. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze will direct the drama, which will run October 29 - November 13, 2022.