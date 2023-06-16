Raue Center's 3rd Annual Outdoor Series Arts On The Green Returns With David Sarkis And Friends

Featuring special guest teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines from the gulf coast of Florida.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Raue Center's 3rd Annual Arts On The Green kicks off its 2023 summer outdoor season with David Sarkis & Friends with special guest Katherine Hines Saturday, July 8 @ 7pm

From the farm fields of northern Wisconsin to the beaches of the Gulf coast: David Sarkis' wide-ranging style of acoustic music has made a name for himself on and off the stage. From Thursday nights at Duke O'Brien's to the Schubert Theater run of Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys to PBS sensation Under the Streetlamp,  Sarkis has left a trail of smiles and fond memories across the country.  

Joined by an array of lifelong friends and featuring special guest teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines from the gulf coast of Florida, this promises to be a night of music to remember!

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members)* and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. 

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.




Recommended For You