Raue Center to Host Community Town Halls on Arts Education and Theater
The events will feature RCSA students, parents, and leadership discussing educational opportunities alongside conversations about WILLIAMS STREET REPERTORY.
Raue Center for the Arts is inviting the community to two town hall events in October focused on the future of its arts education, theater, and community programming.
The RCSA Town Hall: A Community Conversation will take place Tuesday, October 6, at 6:30 pm, followed by the WSR & Raue Center Town Hall on Wednesday, October 7, at 6:30 pm. Both events are designed to create an open dialogue between Raue Center leadership and the community, giving audiences an opportunity to ask questions, share ideas, and help shape what comes next.
RCSA Town Hall: A Community Conversation
Tuesday, October 6 | Doors Open at 6:00 pm | Town Hall Begins at 6:30 pm
The first town hall will focus on Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) and the experience of students and families who participate in its programs.
RCSA students, parents, teaching artists, and program leaders will share their experiences and discuss the opportunities available through RCSA, including classes, auditions, summer camps, performance opportunities, and more. The conversation will also explore the school's new class trimester and how RCSA can continue to provide accessible opportunities for students of all ages and experience levels to learn, grow, create, and find their place in the arts.
WSR & Raue Center Town Hall
Doors Open at 6:00pm | Town Hall Begins at 6:30pm
The second town hall will broaden the conversation to the future of Raue Center for the Arts and Williams Street Repertory (WSR), Raue Center's resident professional theater company.
Raue Center, WSR, and RCSA work together toward a shared mission: making the arts available to everyone in the community. Through live performances, professional theater, arts education, and community programs, each organization contributes to a vibrant local arts ecosystem.
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