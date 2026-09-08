BLUE BAYOU: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt to Play Raue Center For The Arts

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Celebrate one of the most influential voices in American music when Blue Bayou: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt takes the stage at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, January 9, 2027, at 7 PM.

Featuring the incredible vocals of Tamara Woodruff, Blue Bayou delivers an authentic concert experience honoring the legendary Linda Ronstadt. With stunning vocals, rich harmonies, and outstanding musicianship, the show captures the spirit and sound of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer whose remarkable career crossed rock, country, folk, pop, and Latin music.

Audiences will enjoy an evening of unforgettable hits, including Blue Bayou, You're No Good, When Will I Be Loved, It's So Easy, Long, Long Time, That'll Be the Day, and beloved duets like Don't Know Much and Somewhere Out There. Whether you're a lifelong Ronstadt fan or discovering her music for the first time, Blue Bayou offers a heartfelt celebration of an artist whose songs continue to resonate across generations.

Linda Ronstadt's extraordinary career earned her numerous Grammy Awards, chart-topping hits, and a lasting place as one of the greatest vocalists in popular music. Blue Bayou pays tribute to her enduring legacy with an evening that faithfully recreates the warmth, power, and emotion that made Ronstadt an icon.

Tickets are on sale now through the Raue Center Box Office. RaueNOW Members receive early access, discounted tickets, and waived box office fees.

Tickets start at $49* RaueNOW Members' tickets start at $31.50* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL

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