JOURNEYMAN to Celebrate 50 Years of Slowhand at Raue Center

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JOURNEYMAN will bring 50 Years of Slowhand to Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, January 23, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Eric Clapton's 1977 album Slowhand, the concert will feature the multi-platinum record performed in its entirety, including "Wonderful Tonight," "Cocaine" and "Lay Down Sally."

The evening will also span more than five decades of Clapton's music, with selections including "Layla," "White Room," "Badge," "Tulsa Time" and "The Core."

JOURNEYMAN is fronted by guitarist and vocalist Shaun Hague, whose career has included touring and performing with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee and John Waite. The group has toured nationally with a show recreating Clapton's catalog and musical style.

“This gifted group of musicians channel the spirit, passion and musicianship of Clapton himself,” said Patrick Norton, Talent Buyer at the Narrows Center for the Arts. “The guitar playing is spot on, recreating the Clapton catalog in all its splendid glory.”

JOURNEYMAN: 50 Years of Slowhand will be presented January 23 at 7 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois. Tickets are available through the Raue Center website or by calling the box office at 815-356-9212.

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