Raue Center Turns Up The Soul With Soul Bliss A Tribute To Aretha Franklin And Joe Cocker

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin and Joe Cocker at 8 p.m. on April 29, 2022!

LaShera Moore and Derrick Procell take the stage with the energy of Aretha Franklin and Joe Cocker in their prime, masterfully taking you on a musical journey not to be missed. Presented by Soundtracks of a Generation.

The SoulBliss Tour brings together two powerhouses-Aretha Franklin and Joe Cocker- in the same show. Both artists with careers spanning 5 decades, crossing over genres and leaving an indelible mark on music for decades to come.

Explore their music with blistering performances from vocalists Derrick Procell & LaShera Ellis Moore. This 2-hour show is an homage to the most Soulful entertainers to ever grace a stage. Derrick channels Joe and LaShera becomes Aretha with the backing of our tight and dynamic 10 piece ensemble!

For decades Joe Cocker epitomized Blue-Eyed Soul starting in the late '60s and the legend grew after his unforgettable performance at Woodstock then beyond. Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul with 20 #1 R&B singles, 17 of which were top-ten Pop singles! Don't miss this soulful tribute to these rock legends.

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center protocols and event requirements are subject to change. COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements may vary by event. Be sure to check your event page on our website to confirm the details of your specific event. This applies to all rentals as well. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.