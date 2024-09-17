ROTARY ROCKS THE RAUE Returns With FLEETWOOD MAX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rotary Rocks Raue Center with “Fleetwood Max: The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute.” This fundraising event will Raise the Roof with rockin' music. Experience the magic of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks with Fleetwood Max at 7 p.m. on November 2, 2024.

"Fleetwood Max truly brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to life,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “From the haunting, melodic sounds of Stevie Nicks to the driving beats of Mick Fleetwood, it makes for a night audiences won't soon forget.”

From the “Rumours” album in 1977 to current touring setlists, Fleetwood Max performs an authentic recreation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the height of their careers! The Fleetwood Max experience captures the mystical atmosphere, look and sound of these enigmatic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with outstanding vocal and character performances by a cast of the most respected professional touring musicians on the East Coast.

Lead vocalist Sharon Epperson is a Stevie Nicks look-and-sound-alike who is nearly indistinguishable in her every move, look, and passionate vocals. The audience will be transported to an enchanted place that truly embodies Nicks, with breathtaking costuming and compelling performances of her hit songs, including “Sara,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” “Edge of Seventeen” and more.

Vocalist and guitarist David Epperson will hypnotize the audience when he takes the stage as Lindsey Buckingham, demonstrating inspired, accomplished guitar and vocal veracity during group numbers, including “Go Your Own Way” and acoustic flair with a rarely seen live, note-for-note performance of the crowd favorite, “Big Love.”

“The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers is very excited to be able to support local organizations in need with the proceeds from our treasured partnership with the Raue Center in presenting "Rotary Rocks The Raue!" says Cliff Jackson, Rotary's director of membership.

Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers was founded in 1989 and is part of Rotary International. The Rotary motto: Service Above Self has been demonstrated in the community and on an international level by the club.

Annual Western Auctions raised nearly 2 million dollars for charitable giving over 30 years. Dawnbreakers has supported scholarships, health services, senior care, police, fire, park district, homeless shelters, children's art /theater, food pantries, and global efforts with Rotary International.

Beyond giving financial support, the club members contribute hours of service to Habitat for Humanity, Home of the Sparrow, Crystal Lake Food Pantry, Road Cleanup, mentoring high school students through Interact, serving those in need with Breakfast with Santa as well as other programs to help our community survive and thrive.

The Rotary Rocks the Raue fundraiser was developed to generate funds to give in 2021. Dawnbreakers are grateful for the community support of this year's event, past fundraising efforts, and the opportunity to serve. Rotary International was founded in 1905 in Chicago. Today there are over 33,000 clubs worldwide and over 1.3 million Rotarians.

Tickets start at $59* (RaueNOW Members tickets start at $41.30*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Comments