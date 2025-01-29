ROMEO AND BERNADETTE to be Presented at Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MadKap Productions will present ROMEO AND BERNADETTE for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre from Feb 7 thru Mar 2, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Feb 19 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $48 general admission, $42 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at or by calling 847-677-7761.

Shakespeare meets the modern-world in this delightful musical rom-com with songs based on traditional Italian melodies. After a 600-year nap, Romeo believes that Bernadette, the tough-as-nails daughter of a New York mob boss, is the reincarnation of his beloved Juliet. He pursues her to an America filled with larger than life characters, singing mobsters, and a family feud that puts the Montagues and Capulets to shame. With colorful characters and clever, original lyrics set to classic Italian songs, this whimsical romp is a delight for all ages.

Romeo and Bernadette is written by seven-time Emmy winner Mark Saltzman, who is best known for his work on Sesame Street, and for writing the screenplays The Adventures of Milo and Otis and Mrs. Santa Claus which starred Angela Lansbury. His play Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood will soon be a motion picture starring Dustin Hoffman. In 2020, the New York production of Romeo and Bernadette received Drama Desk Award nominations for outstanding book and lyrics, the Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for best book, and the Off Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Musical.

Romeo and Bernadette is directed by Bernard Rice, with Music Direction by multi Jeff award-winner Jeremy Ramey. Choreography is by Abby Glaws. With set design by Brian Wasserman, lighting design by Pat Henderson, and costume design by Broadway Award winner Patti Halajian. Wendy Kaplan produces for MadKap Productions with Wayne Mell serving as Production Manager.

Megan Mariko Boggs and Tyler Lord lead the cast as the titular couple. The production also features Devon Desmond, Luis Del Valle, Alex Iacobucci, Gretchen Kimmeth, Elijah McTiernan, Dominique Ruffalo, Jamie Todd, and Dennis Vorobyev.

South Pacific is the fourth show in the company's 10th Anniversary Season which started with Grease this summer, and continued with Rodgers and Hammestein's South Pacific and the mystery thriller Boy Gets Girl by Rebecca Gilman. Next year's subscription series will be announced at the opening of Dead Man's Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl on March 28.

Comments