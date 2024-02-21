ROMANTASY Literature Festival Comes To Otherworld Theatre In March

Romance and Fantasy literary genres collide at ROMANTASY, a literary festival celebrating some of the most exciting genre authors from across the country at Otherworld Theatre, March 22 - 24, 2024. Throughout the three-day festival, fans will have the opportunity to hear panel discussions, attend readings, watch live podcast tapings, and meet some of their favorite authors.

Authors scheduled to attend include Chicago's own Lana Harper (The Witches of Thistle Grove series), Tamara Jerée (The Fall That Saved Us), and Megan Mackie (Silverblood Scion); Samara Breger (A Long Time Dead); and Melanie K. Moschella (The Raek Riders series).

Highlights of the weekend include special performances of Otherworld's first-ever musical production, TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY, a comical and loving take on one of the most successful Romantasy genre book series in history; live tapings with popular book podcasts including Whoa!Mance Podcast and Femmes Reading Filth; autograph sessions with guest authors; and a Sunday Drag'n Brunch.

“Otherworld has always been dedicated to storytelling, and to be able to explore these deeply creative works of literature with some of the best storytellers in the genre is truly exciting,” said Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer. “The Romantasy literary festival is a unique opportunity for fans of these books and series to meet the artists behind them, celebrating their work in community with their fellow fans.”

Tickets starting at $30 for day passes and $120 for the whole weekend, which includes a copy of each participating author's book, are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

About Otherworld Theatre Company

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company's work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org.