RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION is Coming to UIS Performing Arts Center

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RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, the international phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will return to UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 25, 2027, as part of a tour across 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 25 at 10 am. Tickets will be available to current Broadway Subscribers (for their same great seat) starting Tuesday, September 22 at 10 am and then FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 am. FRIENDS memberships start at just $25 per household and include exclusive advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season.

A celebration of music and dance RIVERDANCE returns in a spectacular new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a triumphant return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 01 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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