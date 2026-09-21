RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION is Coming to UIS Performing Arts Center
The performance will take place on April 25.
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, the international phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will return to UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 25, 2027, as part of a tour across 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.
Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 25 at 10 am. Tickets will be available to current Broadway Subscribers (for their same great seat) starting Tuesday, September 22 at 10 am and then FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 am. FRIENDS memberships start at just $25 per household and include exclusive advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season.
A celebration of music and dance RIVERDANCE returns in a spectacular new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a triumphant return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
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