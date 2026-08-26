I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY and MOTHERS AND SONS to Join UIS Studio Theatre Season

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UIS Performing Arts Center has added three winter and spring productions to its 2026–2027 Local Arts & Education calendar, expanding a season of intimate performances and experiences in the UIS Studio Theatre.

The newly announced events include two Ground Floor Productions, I Never Saw Another Butterfly and Mothers and Sons, along with the Central Illinois Playwrights Collaborative (CIPC) Ten-Minute Festival.

Designed to create meaningful connections between artists and audiences, Local Arts & Education programming offers opportunities to experience theatre, music, dance and storytelling in the welcoming environment of the UIS Studio Theatre. With limited seating and an up-close atmosphere, the UIS Studio Theatre provides an immersive setting where audiences can engage with performers in a more personal way.

“We are excited to continue building on this season and add even more opportunities for our community to experience locally produced theatre,” says Carly Shank, Director of Artistic Programs at UIS Performing Arts Center. “These winter and spring productions bring three very different theatrical experiences to the UIS Studio Theatre, from powerful stories rooted in history to new works created right here in Central Illinois.”

“We are also excited to announce open auditions for these three upcoming events,” Shank said. Actor auditions will be held the last weekend in September. Children age

Following the September production of What the Constitution Means to Me, two additional Ground Floor Productions have been added to the season.

I Never Saw Another Butterfly — January 28, 30, 31, 2027

Based on the poetry, drawings and experiences of children imprisoned in the Terezín concentration camp during World War II, I Never Saw Another Butterfly tells a moving story of hope, courage and the enduring power of the human spirit even in the darkest of circumstances. The production will feature live music performed by UIS Music faculty and is suitable for family audiences of all ages.

Mothers and Sons — April 29, 30, May 1, 2, 2027

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, Mothers and Sons is a poignant and deeply human story about family, loss, acceptance and change. When a mother unexpectedly visits the former partner of her late son, the encounter forces them to confront the past while considering how much the world—and their own lives—has changed.

Central Illinois Playwrights Collaborative Ten-Minute Festival — February 6, & 7, 2027

The Central Illinois Playwrights Collaborative (CIPC) brings its Ten-Minute Festival to the UIS Studio Theatre, showcasing original short plays and the creativity of playwrights from Central Illinois. The festival offers audiences the chance to experience a variety of stories, characters and theatrical styles—all told in ten minutes at a time.

These newly announced productions join a Local Arts & Education season that began in September with A Ground Floor Production: What the Constitution Means to Me and includes the Play Date Series, Date Night Series and sensory-friendly performances.

The new Play Date Series invites children ages 0–5 and their caregivers to experience gentle, interactive arts experiences designed to encourage curiosity, movement, imagination and play. The series includes Rockballet Remix, Tiny Disco – Halloween and Blue – Theatre for Very Young Children.

The returning Date Night Series offers evenings of music and culture by skilled local artists, including Jazz by Location, Greek Folk Traditions and Dreams: Vocal Music.

UIS Performing Arts Center's sensory-friendly performances continue to provide welcoming opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to experience live performance in a relaxed environment. This season includes Experience Music for All Ages on November 19 and Experience World Music and Dance on February 9.

“Arts experiences should be accessible and meaningful for everyone,” says Shank. “Whether someone is attending their first performance, introducing a young child to the arts, discovering the work of local playwrights or looking for thought-provoking theatre, the UIS Studio Theatre provides a space where audiences can feel comfortable, engaged and connected.”

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