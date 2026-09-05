STOMP Returns to Springfield At University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center

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STOMP, the international percussion sensation, returns to Springfield for one performance only, at the UIS Performing Arts Center on January 5th.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 11 at 10 am. Tickets will be available to current Broadway Subscribers (for their same great seat) starting Tuesday, September 8 at 10 am and then FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members beginning Thursday, September 10 at 10 am. FRIENDS memberships start at just $25 per household and include exclusive advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season. Tickets will be available at the UIS Ticket Office, by visiting UISpac.com, or by calling (217) 206-6160.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 29 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London’s West End and 29 years at New York's Orpheum Theatre, and lengthy sit down productions in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material to bring music to everyday objects. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or…

In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

More information at www.stomponline.com.

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