READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD Series To Return At Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will present the return of its READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD series beginning May 4 and continuing through June 15 at its rehearsal space in Chicago.



Curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano, the series marks its third year and will feature staged readings of both classic and contemporary works, followed by audience discussions.

Readings will take place on Monday evenings, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and performances beginning at 7:00 p.m. The series will include post-reading conversations exploring the themes of each play.

“As we continue our 30th Anniversary season, I look forward to welcoming back audiences to our Readings on Ravenswood series,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “Our specially curated series gives attendees an insight into some of the works we are excited about at Remy Bumppo. I am thrilled to share these plays, featuring our ensemble, this spring in our home on Ravenswood.”

Creative Producer Christina Casano added, “I can't wait to hear what audiences and artists think about the scripts we've programmed. They are all sure to generate exciting conversations and Readings on Ravenswood is a special opportunity to get to hear immediate responses and reflections.”

The 2026 lineup will include Arcadia by Tom Stoppard, directed by Lyons; Furlough’s Paradise by a.k. payne; Laughs in Spanish by Alexis Scheer; and Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison, directed by James Bohnen. Additional titles and casting will be announced.

Ticket Information

All readings will take place at Remy Bumppo’s rehearsal space, 1751 W. Grace in Chicago. Admission is free with a suggested donation. A $125 VIP package includes entry to all six readings and recognition in company materials. Reservations and VIP packages are now available.