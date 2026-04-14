ARCADIA, FURLOUGH’S PARADISE, LAUGHS IN SPANISH & More Set For READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the final titles and directors for its 2026 READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD series, running May 4 through June 15, 2026.

Curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano, the six-reading series will take place on Monday evenings at the company’s rehearsal space in Chicago.

The program will feature a mix of contemporary and classic plays, with each reading followed by a discussion exploring the themes of the work. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with readings beginning at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation.

READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD 2026 SERIES

ARCADIA

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Marti Lyons

Monday, May 4

A play moving between 1809 and the present, exploring truth, time, and the interplay between reason and emotion.

FURLOUGH’S PARADISE

By a.k. payne

Monday, May 11

A two-character play following cousins reconnecting after returning home for a funeral.

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

By Alexis Scheer

Monday, May 18

A comedy set during Art Basel in Miami, examining relationships, ambition, and family dynamics.

DIFFERENT WORDS FOR HAPPINESS

By Katie Kleiger

Directed by Marti Lyons

Monday, June 1

A story of two women whose lives intersect through a medical encounter, raising questions of connection and personal transformation.

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Christina Casano

Monday, June 8

A play tracing the relationship between two characters over 30 years through a series of encounters.

MARJORIE PRIME

By Jordan Harrison

Directed by James Bohnen

Monday, June 15

A work exploring memory, identity, and the role of technology in human relationships.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

All readings will take place at Remy Bumppo’s rehearsal space at 1751 W. Grace in Chicago. Admission is free with a suggested donation, and reservations are available online. A VIP package priced at $125 includes access to all six readings and recognition in company materials.