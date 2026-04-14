ARCADIA, FURLOUGH’S PARADISE, LAUGHS IN SPANISH & More Set For READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD
The free Monday night series at 1751 W. Grace is curated by artistic director Marti Lyons
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the final titles and directors for its 2026 READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD series, running May 4 through June 15, 2026.
Curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano, the six-reading series will take place on Monday evenings at the company’s rehearsal space in Chicago.
The program will feature a mix of contemporary and classic plays, with each reading followed by a discussion exploring the themes of the work. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with readings beginning at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation.
READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD 2026 SERIES
ARCADIA
By Tom Stoppard
Directed by Marti Lyons
Monday, May 4
A play moving between 1809 and the present, exploring truth, time, and the interplay between reason and emotion.
FURLOUGH’S PARADISE
By a.k. payne
Monday, May 11
A two-character play following cousins reconnecting after returning home for a funeral.
LAUGHS IN SPANISH
By Alexis Scheer
Monday, May 18
A comedy set during Art Basel in Miami, examining relationships, ambition, and family dynamics.
DIFFERENT WORDS FOR HAPPINESS
By Katie Kleiger
Directed by Marti Lyons
Monday, June 1
A story of two women whose lives intersect through a medical encounter, raising questions of connection and personal transformation.
GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
By Rajiv Joseph
Directed by Christina Casano
Monday, June 8
A play tracing the relationship between two characters over 30 years through a series of encounters.
MARJORIE PRIME
By Jordan Harrison
Directed by James Bohnen
Monday, June 15
A work exploring memory, identity, and the role of technology in human relationships.
TICKETS & INFORMATION
All readings will take place at Remy Bumppo’s rehearsal space at 1751 W. Grace in Chicago. Admission is free with a suggested donation, and reservations are available online. A VIP package priced at $125 includes access to all six readings and recognition in company materials.
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