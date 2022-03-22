Promethean Theatre Ensemble To Return With Shakespeare's RICHARD III At The Factory, May 12 – June 25

Promethean Theatre Ensemble will return from its pandemic hiatus with a modern dress storefront production of Shakespeare's epic RICHARD III. The play will be directed by Steve Scott, an Artistic Associate with the Goodman Theatre, where he most recently directed VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE.

Scott's other recent credits include KING LEAR and THE HUMANS at Redtwist Theatre. The title character will be played by Promethean ensemble member Cameron Feagin , who was lauded for her performance last fall as President John F. Kennedy in City Lit Theater's all-female production of THIRTEEN DAYS. Promethean's RICHARD III will be performed from May 12 to June 25, 2002, at The Factory Theatre, 1623 W. Howard Street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Press opening is Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 pm.



A cast of 15 will play over 30 characters of Shakespeare's epic history play, also considered a tragedy. Director Scott says, "As one of Shakespeare's largest plays, it's not often attempted by storefront theaters. I've seen the play produced with very few actors (focusing mainly on the character of Richard) and a lot of actors (focusing on the immense machine that was the monarchy). I've decided to split the difference by keeping the cast total at 15--small enough to keep primary focus on Richard but large enough to explore what I think is the major theme of the play, which is the corrupting nature of the acquisition of power whatever the cost, and the chaos that results when that power is gained only for its own sake, without any notion of what that power can be used to achieve."



In addition to Feagin, the cast will include Gunner Bradley as Catesby, Simmery Branch as Lady Anne/Duke of York, Elaine Carlson* as the Duchess of York/First Murderer, Andres Coronado as Margaret, Jared Dennis* as Stanley, Brendan Hutt* as King Edward IV/Bishop of Ely/Sheriff/Tyrell, Barry Irving as Brakenbury/Archbishop of Canterbury/Norfolk/Dorset, Darren Jones as Ghost of Henry VI/Lord Mayor/Rivers/Oxford, Jack Morsovillo as Ratcliff/Second Murderer, Michael Reyes as Clarence/Herbert, Kevin Sheehan* as Hastings/Blunt, Heather Kae Smith* as Queen Elizabeth, Destin Lorde Teamer as Richmond/Grey/Lovell/Prince Edward, and Mark West as Buckingham.



The costumes designed by Rachel Lambert will be modern dress, but as Scott explains, "with vestiges of generations and fashions past--emphasizing the fact that this is not just the story of one individual's fight for control, but a story that has been played out for generations before (and after)." In addition to Scott and Lambert, the production team also includes Therese Ritchie (Scenic Designer), Riley Woods (Lighting Designer), Sebby Woldt (Sound Designer), Maureen Yasko (Fight and Intimacy Director), Paulette Hicks (Text Coach), Lauren Katz (Assistant Director), Alexa Berkowitz* (Production Manager), and Becky Warner (Stage Manager).



Tickets, priced at $30 general, $25 seniors, $15 students are on sale now at www.prometheantheatre.org.