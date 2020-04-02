Pride Films And Plays To Present Live Virtual Reading Of Terrence McNally's MOTHERS AND SONS

Four actors, each participating from a different remote location, will perform a live online reading of MOTHERS AND SONS on Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 pm.

Pride Films and Plays Executive Director David G. Zak will direct the reading of the play by Terrence McNally, who passed away at age 81 on March 24 of complications from COVID-19. This is an encore of the reading of the play the company presented in fall 2018 during the run of their production of McNally's IT'S ONLY A PLAY and is the first of several remote presentations the company is planning in order to maintain programming until performances can again be presented in-person in the theater.



MOTHERS AND SONS portrays a woman who pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son's partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led had he survived the AIDS pandemic. The play was nominated for the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

The cast will include Michelle McKenzie-Voight as Katherine, the mother, Benjamin Sprunger and Cody Dericks as the married couple Cal and Will, and Patrick Scott McDermott as Cal and Will's young son Bud. In compliance with the current "shelter at home" order, the four actors will be each perform from their own locations, appearing on screen simultaneously to perform the scenes as a cast.



This reading of MOTHERS AND SONS can be viewed for $10.00 per access. Proceeds will help Pride Films and Plays continue to produce and create important LGBTQ stories.

Remote viewing tickets. are on sale now www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111. Instructions on how to access the reading will be e-mailed to those purchasing remote viewing tickets.





