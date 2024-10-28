President & CEO Blake-Anthony Johnson Departs Chicago Sinfonietta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Sinfonietta Board Chair James Weidner announced that Blake-Anthony Johnson, who has successfully served as President & CEO for five seasons since March 2020, will step down from his post on January 1, 2025, to take on a new position in New Orleans. Johnson, the first African American executive to lead a nationally recognized, unionized American orchestra with international visibility, reflected on his departure:

“I am extremely proud of and grateful for my time with Chicago Sinfonietta, a groundbreaking orchestra that for 37 years has inspired and championed diversity and inclusion in the arts. It has been a privilege to contribute to the Sinfonietta's mission and growth, to further develop its relationships with businesses and communities throughout Chicagoland,” stated Johnson. “With Chicago Sinfonietta standing strong, and having grown in all facets - budget, reach, and programmatic impact, I believe that the time is right to transition to a new leadership. This moment feels less like a goodbye and more like an opportunity to reflect on the journey we've shared—the lessons learned, the bonds formed, and the growth made possible together.”

"Blake-Anthony Johnson's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Chicago Sinfonietta," said Board Chair James Weidner. "His unwavering commitment to equity, innovation, and financial sustainability has positioned the organization for continued success, and we are deeply grateful for his vision and dedication. His active presence throughout the national search for his position will ensure a successful transition and that the output and daily work of Chicago Sinfonietta continues without interruption."

Appointed just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson's tenure was marked by both unprecedented challenges and transformative growth. As the global crisis unfolded, Johnson quickly pivoted the organization from live to online performances and events, guiding the Sinfonietta through financial uncertainty, turning the organization's finances around by rebuilding cash reserves and diversifying revenue streams. Through his strong leadership, Chicago Sinfonietta navigated the pandemic without furloughing any staff or musicians, remaining fully operational, increasing its international awareness to 40 countries, and establishing itself as a leader in virtual programming during a critical time.

Under Johnson's leadership, the Sinfonietta achieved a 200% increase in sustained revenue, nearly tripled its seasonal operating budget, raised musicians' base pay by 20%, and tripled its staff to support expanded programming. He also negotiated the organization's move to the historic Auditorium Theatre in downtown Chicago and it being named the resident orchestra, reestablished a subscription series and welcomed new audiences. His work also secured the largest individual and institutional gifts in the Sinfonietta's history, along with uninterrupted years of unqualified audits, solidifying its financial stability.

During his tenure, Johnson introduced several innovative initiatives that not only demonstrated his commitment to community-centric service and equity, but which also reinforced the Sinfonietta's mission, including: the establishment of the Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program, now in its third iteration; the orchestra's first tour in decades -Homecoming—in partnership with the HBCUs of the Atlanta University Center; and CS360, a symphonic metaverse experience. His Pay-What-You-Can ticketing model, introduced in fall 2021, hailed by the New York Times and Chicago Tribune and adopted across the country, ensures access to the arts for all. Johnson also expanded the Board of Directors beyond Chicago, reflecting the organization's growing presence.

Artistic achievements flourished, with multiple world premieres and new commissions every season. In 2025, the Sinfonietta will record its first album in six years with Cedille Records and the artist duo Flutronix.

The Sinfonietta's efforts under Blake-Anthony Johnson's leadership have earned national and international recognition. Among his many honors, Johnson was named the Chicago Tribune's Chicagoan of the Year in Classical Music, included in Crain's Chicago Business's 40 Under 40, was selected for a Black Men in Excellence Award by the Black Professionals Network, and recognized as one of Musical America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year.

Beyond his work with the Sinfonietta, Johnson has an extensive list of civic leadership roles. He currently serves as Co-Chair of the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) Cultural Advisory Council, advising on critical cultural initiatives and policy. He has also represented the City of Chicago in international delegations, including such arts-centered countries as Japan, Canada, & throughout Europe. A member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Commercial Club of Chicago, Johnson also holds board positions with such organizations as the Brevard Music Center and The Sir Georg Solti Foundation, among many others.

Johnson's final day as CEO & President will be January 1st, 2025. Following his departure, he will join forces with the Chicago Sinfonietta's Board Chair and Vice Chair to lead a transition leadership team that will guide the organization through the onboarding of a new Executive Director. He will continue to serve in a reduced capacity as an Executive Advisor through the transition, ensuring stability and continuity during this period of change.

Johnson's new post is with the 50-year-old New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation (NOJHF), home to the internationally renowned Jazz Fest, Heritage School of Music, Jazz and Heritage Archive, WWOZ radio station, and the Wein Center. With a $60 million annual budget, the institution champions both tradition and innovation, preserving and advancing the cultural legacy of New Orleans and Louisiana through diverse programs, events, and community initiatives. For NOJHF's release, click here.

