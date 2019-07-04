Porchlight Music Theatre Begins 25th Season With CHICAGO SINGS

Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce the 14th Annual Chicago Sings concert: Chicago Sings 25 Years of Porchlight, Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., at The Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave, directed by Christopher Pazdernik and Artistic Director Michael Weber with music direction by David Fiorello. Reception begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and light appetizers. Performances, awards ceremony and paddle raising begins at 7 p.m. in the Edlis Neeson Theatre. Tickets are on sale for $125 at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling 773.777.9884. Tickets at the door will be $150. The event has reserved seating and supports Porchlight Music Theatre's educational and artistic programming.

Chicago Sings, Porchlight's annual fundraiser, has honored artists and organizations whose music has changed the world, and this year, in addition to celebrating 25 years as Chicago's center for music theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre is honoring director Gary Griffin with the 9th annual Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago. Past recipients include director/choreographers Brenda Didier and Rachel Rockwell, actors E. Faye Butler, Paula Scrofano and Hollis Resnik, music director/conductor Doug Peck and directors Dominic Missimi and L. Walter Stearns. The committee that chooses the annual award-winner is comprised of past recipients and some of Chicago's leading music theatre aficionados.

Chicago Sings subjects have included Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Motown, The Beatles, the Disney studios and the works of Stephen Sondheim, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Jerry Herman and others. Join Porchlight with Chicago's music theatre legends and up and comers as they salute Porchlight productions from its 25 year history. Fan favorite performances as well as new takes on beloved Porchlight productions will take place during the evening's salute.

The event will include music from the past Porchlight productions Ain't Misbehavin', Assassins, Cabaret, Candide, Children of Eden, A Class Act, Company, Dreamgirls, End of the Rainbow, Falsettos, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, In The Heights, Into the Woods, The King and I, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Once on this Island, Promises, Promises, Ragtime, The Secret Garden, The Scottsboro Boys, Side Show, tick...tick...BOOM! and more.

Artists currently scheduled to appear include Adrian Aguilar, Charissa Armon, Neala Barron, Brianna Borger, Carrie Bramlett, Elic Bramlett, Eric Bramlett, JC Brooks, Matt Crowle, Jim DeSelm, Zachary Fewkes, Lucy Godinez, Angela Ingersoll, Bil Ingraham, Cecilia Iole, James Earl Jones II, Heidi Kettenring, Bill Larkin, Michelle Lauto, Eric Lewis, Yando Lopez, Donica Lynn, Michael Mahler, Evan Tyrone Martin, Patrick Martin, Christine Mild, Doug Peck, Gerald Richardson, Kelvin Roston, Billy Rude, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Lincoln Seymour, Bethany Thomas, Heather Townsend, Isabella Warren and Lina Wass.*

*Songs performed and artists may change without notice.





