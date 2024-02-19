Photos & Video: Get a First Look at THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, opens tonight is and extending its run a second time.

The Tony Award-winning director’s world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera features a 15-member company (10 actors and five musicians) and marks Zimmerman’s 18th production over a three-decade Goodman artistic affiliation. Prince Tamino (Billy Rude) embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Pamina (Marlene Fernandez)—the daughter of the Queen of the Night (Emily Rohm)—all with the help of a magical flute. Audiences aged 8+ will enjoy the fantastical characters coming to life in this hero’s quest, revealing that things are not always as they seem. The Matchbox Magic Flute appears February 10 – March 24.