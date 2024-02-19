Photos & Video: Get a First Look at THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre

The Tony Award-winning director’s world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera is extending its run!
Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, opens tonight is and extending its run a second time.
Get a first look at photos and video below!
The Tony Award-winning director’s world-premiere-in-miniature adaptation of Mozart’s magical family-friendly opera features a 15-member company (10 actors and five musicians) and marks Zimmerman’s 18th production over a three-decade Goodman artistic affiliation. Prince Tamino (Billy Rude) embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Pamina (Marlene Fernandez)—the daughter of the Queen of the Night (Emily Rohm)—all with the help of a magical flute. Audiences aged 8+ will enjoy the fantastical characters coming to life in this hero’s quest, revealing that things are not always as they seem. The Matchbox Magic Flute appears February 10 – March 24.
Photo credit: Liz Lauren
(Standing, L-R) Tina Muñoz Pandya, Lauren Molina, Monica West and Russell Mernagh. (On ground) Billy Rude
Tina Muñoz Pandya, Shawn Pfautsch, Reese Parish, Emily Rohm, Monica West and Lauren Molin
Marlene Fernandez, Keanon Kyles, Lauren Molina and Reese Parish
Russell Mernagh, Dave Belden and Emily Rohm
Russell Mernagh and Keanon Kyles. (Front, L-R) Billy Rude and Marlene Fernandez