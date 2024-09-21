Photos: THE TEMPEST at Idle Muse Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Idle Muse Theatre Company’s world premiere production of The Tempest, adapted and directed by Idle Muse Theatre Company Member Tristan Brandon, is now playing through October 20, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. Check out production photos below!

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The total running time is 2 hours and 25 minutes including the intermission. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30, $20, students and seniors at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

William Shakespeare’s final full-length theatrical work, The Tempest, travels to a faraway island where magic, illusion and spirits run wild—where a usurped Duke and his noble daughter, banished by betrayal, endure in exile. But when a magical tempest brings a royal ship to the island’s shores, schemes for vengeance and justice unfold alongside new love, strange happenings, and maybe—just maybe—a chance for forgiveness…

Idle Muse’s cast includes Elizabeth MacDougald~ (she/her, Prospero); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Miranda); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, Caliban); Boomer Lusink (he/him, Ferdinand); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Ariel 1); Gary Henderson (he/him, Ariel 2); Connar Brown (she/her, Ariel 3); Emely Cuestas (she/her, Ariel 4); Jacque Bischoff (she/her, Ariel 5); Emily Pfriem (she/her, Ariel 6); Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Stephano); Joel Thompson~ (he/him, Trinculo); Jack Sharkey~ (he/him, Alonso); Eric Duhon (he/him, Sebastian); Orion Lay-Sleeper~ (he/him, Antonio) and Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Gonzalo)

The creative team includes Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, director); Shellie DiSalvo~ (she/they, production admin); Maureen Yasko (she/her, intimacy designer); Laura Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, costume designer); Becky Warner~ (she/her, stage manager); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, associate stage manager); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director and violence design); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, music director); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director) and Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter).

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

Photo Credit: Steven Townshend/Distant Era



Joel Thompson, Michael Dalberg and Jennifer Mohr

Joel Thompson, Jennifer Mohr and Michael Dalberg

Caty Gordon and Boomer Lusink

Cast of THE TEMPEST

Orion Lay-Sleeper and Xavier Lagunas

Orion Lay-Sleeper and Eric Duhon

Xavier Lagunas and Jack Sharkey

Elizabeth MacDougald

