Photos: THE LIZARD Y EL SOL Now In Chicago Parks Through August 11

See photos of the colorful and interactive The Lizard Y El Sol—Goodman Theatre’s second “Theater for the Very Young Production” that’s developed for audiences under age five and their adult friends and family.

As Lizard, Jean Claudio (most recently seen in the title role of Corduroy at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre) leads a cast of five as the animals go in search of a missing sun. With direction by Raquel Torre and Jamal Howard, the show is included in Chicago Park District’s free summertime Night Out In the Parks produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and supported by the Mayor’s Office.

The Lizard Y El Sol appears through August 11 at various Chicago Park District locations; each location offers two performances (9:30am and 11:30am) each running approximately one (1) hour and including an interactive workshop. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Lizard for additional information and to register for a free performance.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Jean Claudio and Osiris “Pinky” Cuen

Emmanuel Ramirez

Otto Anzures Dadda and Jean Claudio

Osiris “Pinky” Cuen and Emmanuel Ramirez

Otto Anzures Dadda

Osiris “Pinky” Cuen, Jean Claudio, Lucía Mier y Terán Romero and Emmanuel Ramirez

Lucía Mier y Terán Romero

Jean Claudio and Lucía Mier y Terán Romero

