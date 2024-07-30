Photos: THE LIZARD Y EL SOL Now In Chicago Parks Through August 11

The Lizard Y El Sol appears through August 11 at various Chicago Park District locations.
See photos of the colorful and interactive The Lizard Y El Sol—Goodman Theatre’s second “Theater for the Very Young Production” that’s developed for audiences under age five and their adult friends and family.
As Lizard, Jean Claudio (most recently seen in the title role of Corduroy at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre) leads a cast of five as the animals go in search of a missing sun. With direction by Raquel Torre and Jamal Howard, the show is included in Chicago Park District’s free summertime Night Out In the Parks produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and supported by the Mayor’s Office.
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
