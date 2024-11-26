Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company

Running December 1 - 29, 2024 at the Berry Theatre at Bramble Arts Loft.

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company has released production photos from THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, the World Premiere musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock, running December 1 - 29, 2024 (previews November 24, 25, and 30), at the Berry Theatre at Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 North Clark St. in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood.

Directed by Dorothy Milne, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE includes music and lyrics by George Howe, and book by William Massolia. Tickets on sale at www.griffintheatre.com. For more information, patrons may call 872-529-0657 or email info@griffintheatre.com

The World Premiere Musical, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE is based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock and the beloved 1972 television movie. Set in rural Nebraska in 1946, young Addie Mills can’t understand why her father won’t allow them to have a Christmas tree in their house. She discovers the tree symbolizes a deeper wound that her family has buried. A deeply moving coming-of-age holiday tale set to music centering on a young girl whose simple wish heals her family’s broken heart. 

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Julia Limoncelli

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Sam Hook, Andrew Greiche, Julia Limoncelli, Molly Clemente

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Sam Hook, Andrew Greiche, Julia Limoncelli, Molly Clemente

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Julia Limoncelli, Darrelyn Marx, Molly Clemente

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Julia Limoncelli, Darrelyn Marx, Molly Clemente

Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE At Griffin Theatre Company Image
Julia Limoncelli, Annalie Ciolino, Hanna Efsits, Molly Clemente, Scott Danielson




