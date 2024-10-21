Photos: Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's DEAR ELIZABETH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s Dear Elizabeth, the first production of its 2024 - 2025 season, written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Remy Bumppo Creative Producer Christina Casano, is now playing through November 17, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. See photos from the production.

Discounted two-show subscriptions are currently available at RemyBumppo.org. Single tickets are $15 - $55 and are on sale now at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.

In 1947, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell's first letters sparked a friendship that spanned 30 years, crossing continents and filling countless pages. Their correspondence, a blend of poetry and personal musings, became the anchor of their tumultuous lives. Despite rare meetings, their connection transcended the bounds of a traditional love story, evolving into a profound friendship.

Dear Elizabeth peeks into the private lives of two literary giants, revealing their vulnerabilities, insecurities and the intimacy of their bond. Sarah Ruhl creates a poignant narrative by weaving the poets' letters together, providing a window into their extraordinary connection, the enduring power of their words, and, ultimately, the transformative power of language and art.

The cast for Dear Elizabeth features Leah Karpel* (Elizabeth) and Christopher Sheard* (Robert) with understudies Morgan Burkey (Elizabeth U/S) and JT Nagle (Robert U/S).

The creative and production team for Dear Elizabeth includes Christina Casano (Director/Creative Producer), Jean E. Compton*^ (stage manager), Devon Hayakawa (dramaturg), Sophie Goddard (assistant stage manager), Eduardo Xavier+ (assistant director), Catalina Niño (scenic designer), Kotryna Hilko^ (costume designer), Max Grano De Oro (lighting designer), John Boeshe^ (projections designer), Christopher Kriz^ (original music and sound designer), Isa Noe (props designer), Micah Figueroa (movement and intimacy designer), Eva Breneman (dialect designer), Nick Chamernik (assistant light designer/head electrician), Janelle Smith (assistant costume designer), Marti Lyons (Artistic Director), Addoris Davis^ (Production Manager), Johnnie Schleyer (Production Manager), Tanya Palmer (artistic producer), Nick Peebles (technical director), Jasmine B. Gunter (casting director) and Katie Galetti (casting consultant).

