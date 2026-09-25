Counterpoint Theatre Launches In Chicago

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A new theatre company is joining Chicago's storefront theatre community. Counterpoint Theatre will launch this fall with a mission to produce ambitious, high-quality plays and musicals, promising an artist-centered process.

Counterpoint Theatre will officially celebrate its launch with a Launch Party on Tuesday, October 20 at 7:30 PM at the Newport Theater, featuring a lineup of Chicago artists singing songs from musicals Counterpoint hopes to produce in the future. The lineup of performers includes: Alicia Berneche, Aurora Penepacker, Brianna Borger, Brittney Brown, Eldon Warner-Soriano, Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Joryhebel Ginorio, Kaitlyn Feely, Kelcy Taylor, Korey White, Lydia Burke, Maisie Rose, Maya Rowe, Meghan McCandless, Neala Barron, Rachel Guth, Rory Schrobilgen, Ryan Stajmiger, and Will Koski. Accompaniment will be by Kevin Zhou (piano) and Aaron Kaplan (cello). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at counterpointtheatre.org

Counterpoint Theatre will be led by Artistic Director Danny Kapinos and Managing Director Rachel Guth, with support from Maisie Rose as Digital Manager. The board consists of Christopher Johnson (President), Lauryn Schmelzer (Treasurer), William Glick (Secretary), and Caroline Spikner.

“At a time when Chicago's storefront theatre scene is facing real challenges, we believe it is more important than ever to carry forward its tradition of bold, ambitious, and intimate work,” says Artistic Director Danny Kapinos. “We want to create a home for the projects that get artists excited: the ambitious, unconventional pieces that might not find a natural home at the city's larger institutions. We bring nearly a decade of experience producing storefront theatre to Counterpoint, and we're thrilled to join the many artists and companies who continue to prove just how much extraordinary theatre can happen in a small room.”

COUNTERPOINT THEATRE LAUNCH PARTY

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

7:30 PM

The Newport Theater

956 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

The public is invited to join Counterpoint Theatre for an evening celebrating the company's arrival in Chicago. The event will feature a lineup of some of Chicago's brightest musical theatre talents previewing musical selections from shows in Counterpoint's future, offering audiences an opportunity to learn more about the company's vision and upcoming work and become part of the community supporting its first season.

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