Video: Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Steppenwolf
Topdog/Underdog will play a limited engagement through November 1, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has launched its 51st Season with Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Topdog/Underdog, helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who returns to Steppenwolf following his production of King James. Check out an all new clip from the show here!
Ensemble members Glenn Davis (Windfall, Purpose–Chicago/Broadway, King James) and Namir Smallwood (Windfall, The Book of Grace, Bug–Chicago/Broadway) go head-to-head in this revival, more than two decades after the company’s celebrated 2003 production.
Topdog/Underdog will play a limited engagement through November 1, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets are currently on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 6 pm.
Brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, are two Black men living in America just trying to get by. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs. Booth stays stuck in their apartment, working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in this fast-paced and ferocious thrill ride. The deck is stacked with a Tony Award-winning director, a Pulitzer Prize-winning script and a tour-de-force showdown for ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood. “Take thuh cards and show me whatcha got!”
The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Jyreika Guest (Violence & Intimacy Consultant), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), ensemble member Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
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