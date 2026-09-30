Video: Scene 3 of THE ATTIC at Goodman Theatre

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Goodman Theatre has shared a new video clip from THE ATTIC, showing Scene 3 from the world premiere production now playing through October 11.

THE ATTIC: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back comes from The 7 Fingers, the Montreal-based circus and multidisciplinary collective. The piece is an autobiographical performance work told largely through movement, blending acrobatics with narrative vignettes drawn from its creator's life story. An international company of circus artists performs alongside Chicago actor Tyler Meredith, who takes on the central onstage role.

The production opened the Goodman's new season and marked the theater's ongoing collaboration with The 7 Fingers as part of its programming slate. BroadwayWorld's review of the production called it a genuinely singular experience at the Goodman, noting how movement and acrobatics function as the primary storytelling vessel throughout the piece.

The newly posted scene arrives as the show nears the end of its run. Goodman Theatre previously shared promotional video highlighting the production's circus-driven physicality.

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