Photos: Jeanette Andrews to Present Evening of Magic and Perception at Smart Museum

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What is magic?

For artist and magician Jeanette Andrews, magic is more than a series of tricks shrouded in showmanship and dazzle. Andrews believes that magic offers a unique opportunity to question what we see and to experience the world in new ways. Andrews says that 'magic shines the spotlight on some of our most deeply held assumptions and expectations, that we don't ever question.'

On Tuesday, November 10, High Concept Labs invites audiences to HCL Benefit: An Evening with Jeanette Andrews. The event is a fundraiser for High Concept Labs, whose residency program supported the development of Andrews' artistic practice.

The one-night intimate performance/lecture offers a rare opportunity to meet the internationally renowned illusionist and co-investigate how perception and cognition lead audiences to believe in the seemingly impossible. Rather than treating illusion simply as entertainment, her practice uses magic as an artistic material.

Over the course of the evening, Andrews will challenge audiences to reconsider the boundaries between the possible and impossible and question their own perception. The event includes light bites, an open bar, and dessert. VIP guests enjoy reserved seating and a gift from Andrews: framed ephemera from the night's performance. The event will take place at the Smart Museum of Art where teamLab's exhibition, Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity, will be on view.

Andrews creates work at the intersection of magic, contemporary art, perception and audience participation. The November event will bring Andrews' distinctive practice into conversation with the work HCL has championed for more than a decade: artists taking risks, crossing disciplines, asking difficult questions and developing work before anyone knows exactly what it will become.

Event Information

HCL 2026 Benefit: An Evening with Jeanette Andrews

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

6:30 to 9:00 PM

The Smart Museum of Art

5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Tickets and information: highconceptlabs.org/events/2026-benefit

Editorial series: highconceptlabs.org/Jeanette-Andrews



























Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 07 Hrs 52 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me