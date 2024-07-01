Photos: Inside Opening Night of BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL at the Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marriott Theatre is now presenting BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL. Previews began on June 19, with an opening on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30pm. The production will run through August 11, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Chicago; Film: Chicago, Across the Universe, Half Nelson) with Music Direction by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson, this musical celebrates the timeless classics of the powerful female voices of the 1960s and the indelible mark they left on the music industry.

Last summer audiences adored Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story, now the women take the spotlight! From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more, BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is the ultimate celebration of 1960’s female empowerment! Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL stars Emma Grace Bailey (Marriott Theatre: The Music Man; Metropolis PAC: A Christmas Carol); Grace Bobber (Marriott Theatre: The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz; Paramount Theatre: Into the Woods); Lucy Godinez (Marriott Theatre: Big Fish, James and the Giant Peach; American Repertory Theatre: Real Women Have Curves); Miciah Lathan (Marriott Theatre debut; Black Ensemble Theatre: The Other Cinderella; Phoenix Theatre Company: Dreamgirls); Leah Morrow (Marriott Theatre: James and the Giant Peach, Madagascar; TV: Somebody Somewhere, neXt ); and Aisha Sougou (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful, University of North Carolina School of the Arts: Crow’s Nest) with understudies Bridget Adams-King, Clare Kennedy, Tiyanna Gentry, and Savannah Sinclair. The onstage Beehive Band, led by Celia Villacres, features Karli Bunn, Stephanie Chow, Kellin Hanas, Camila Mennitte, and Lauren Pierce.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, Costume Designer Amanda Vander Byl, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Wig Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Props Designer Sally Zack, and Associate Director/Choreographer Shanna VanDerwerker, with Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, and Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Marshall Media

