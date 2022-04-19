Photos: First Look at The Marriott Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Dr. Lincolnshire, is presenting THE SOUND OF MUSIC, now in previews, officially opening April 20 at 7:30 p.m., and closing June 5, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features the Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning Best Score composed by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title song. Experience this classic family favorite directed by Nick Bowling, the recipient of eight Jeff Awards for Outstanding Direction. Musical direction is by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson with choreography by William Carlos Angulo.

"It's a pleasure to direct a long-standing favorite such as The Sound of Music, right here at the Marriott Theatre," said Nick Bowling. "This heartwarming story continues to resonate with so many across the world, and that's what makes this musical truly stand the test of time and something I am truly honored to be a part of."

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of young nun-turned-governess Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of the monastery. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of stern obedience to one filled with joy, laughter and music. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC first appeared on Broadway in 1959, starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel. After winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical, the film adaptation was released in 1965 starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plumber, and would go on to win five Academy Awards including Best Picture. This musical was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, and was destined to become the world's most beloved musical.

This production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is led by Addie Morales as "Maria Rainer" (Marriott Theatre debut! Regional: Maria in West Side Story, and Susan in Tick, Tick... Boom!, Maria Elena in The Buddy Holly Story, and Eva in Evita), Erik Hellman as "Captain Georg von Trapp" (Marriott Theatre debut! Regional: Lindiwe, Familiar, and The Burn at Steppenwolf; Othello, Mousetrap, One Man Two Gov'nors, The Misanthrope, Proof and The Mystery of Irma at Court Theatre; Miss Bennet, Shining Lives, and Lost in Yonkers at Northlight Theatre), Daniella Dalli as "The Mother Abbess" (Marriott Theatre debut! National tour: The Phantom of The Opera, The Sound of Music), Heidi Kettenring as "Elsa Schraeder" (23 shows at Marriott Theatre! Nessa in Broadway in Chicago's Wicked; National Tours: Disney's Beauty and The Beast), Rob Lindley as "Max Detweiler" (Marriott Theatre mainstage debut; Monsieur André in Phantom of the Opera National Tour), Laura T. Fisher as "Frau Schmidt," Mark Ulrich as "Franz," Susan Moniz as "Sister Berthe," Lydia Burke as "Sister Margaretta," Ana Silva as "Sister Sophia," and Emmet Smith as "Rolf Gruber." The von Trapp children are played by Campbell Krausen, Brody Tyner, Milla Liss, Archer Geye, Omi Lichtenstein, Olivia O'Sullivan, and Reese Bella; with Brandon Dahlquist, Terry Hamilton, Elaine Cotter, Mitchell J. Fain, Nancy Voigts, Joe Capstick, Tafadzwa Diener, Dan Gold, Maya McQueen, Amanda Walker, Isabella Andrews, Corey Atkinson, Audrey Edwards, Asha Dale Hopman, Aaron M. Nixon, Tommy Thurston and Clare Wols.

The artistic team, led by Associate Artistic Director Peter Marston Sullivan, includes set design by Collette Pollard, costume design by Sally Dolembo, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Michael Daly, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong, projection and media design by Anthony Churchill, properties design by Sally Zack, alongside artistic associate Christopher Chase Carter, assistant director Emily Marso, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, intimacy coordinator Kristina Fluty, and musical supervisor Patti Garwood.

Marriott Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Please check MarriottTheatre.com prior to your visit for the most recent COVID-19 protocols.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is scheduled for performances at 7:30pm Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm Friday, 4pm and 8pm Saturday, 1pm and 5pm Sundays, with select 1pm shows on Thursdays. Ticket prices range between $50 and $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.