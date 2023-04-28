Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre

Performances run through June 4.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Paramount Theatre has announced its roster for School of Rock, the Chicago professional regional premiere of the good-time musical based on the hit Jack Black movie, featuring new music from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork. Performances run through June 4. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Nick Druzbanski plays wannabe-rocker-Dewey Finn-turned-substitute teacher-Ned Schneebly. Druzbanski's signature roles at Paramount to date include Franz in Rock of Ages, LeFou in Beauty and the Beast, and ensemble roles in Groundhog Day and Kinky Boots.

Seven amazing lead young actor/singer/musicians have pledged allegiance to the band of Mr. Schneebly: Julia Dale (Katie), Omi Lichtenstein (Summer Hathaway), David Mattle (Freddy Hamilton), Jaxon Mitchell (Billy Sanford), Kayla Norris (Tomika Spencer-Williams), Leighton Tantillo (Lawrence) and Julian Wanderer (Zack Mooneyham). And yes, they will all play their own instruments live in the show.

Factor in four favorite Chicago actors in other adults roles: Jackson Evans (Ned Schneebly), Veronica Garza (Rosalie Mullins), Lucy Godinez (Patti Di Marco) and Mary Robin Roth (Ms. Sheinkopf), and 13 ensemble members: Alex Benoit, Alley Ellis, Andrés Enriquez, Dakota Hughes, Greta Kleckner, Em Modaff, Timothy Michael Quinn, Jason Richards, Andrew Sickel, Allison Sill, Ana Silva, Ryan Stajmiger and Christopher Wayland.

Plus 14 more kids rotating on stage as schoolmates and roadies: Charlie Long and Savannah Lumar (AJ); Lily Martens and Roxy Salzman (Jamie), Gabriel Solis and Eli Vander Griend (Madison), Maya Keane and Clare Wols (Marcy), Elias Totleben and Levi Merlo (Mason), Meena Sood and Genevieve Jane (Shonelle), and Naya Rosalie James and Annabel Finch (Sophie).

And that's a full 39-member cast for Paramount's 11th Broadway Series finale, with a 7-member live band in the orchestra pit.

Performances run through June 4: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 12). Single tickets are $28 to $79.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Veronica Garza

Nick Druzbanski and Jackson Evans

Nick Druzbanski, Julian Wanderer, David Mattle, Gabriel Solis, Leighton Tantillo, Naya Rosalie James, Charlie Long, Elias Totleben, Julia Dale, Omi Lichtenstein, Jaxon Mitchell, Meena Sood, and Maya Keane

Nick Druzbanski and Omi Lichtenstein

Julia Dale and Nick Druzbanski

Julia Dale, Kayla Norris, Elias Totleben, Meena Sood, Jaxon Mitchell, Lily Martens, David Mattle, Gabriel Solisa??, Julian Wanderer, Naya Rosalie James, Maya Keane and Charlie Long

Nick Druzbanski, David Mattle, Leighton Tantillo, Julia Dale, Omi Lichtenstein, and Julian Wanderer

Nick Druzbanski and Julian Wanderer

Nick Druzbanski

Cast

Naya Rosalie James, David Mattle, Meena Sood, Maya Keane, Julian Wanderer, Lily Martens, Jaxon Mitchell, Gabriel Solisa??, Elias Totleben, Charlie Long, and Omi Lichenstein

Julian Wanderer, Nick Druzbanski and Julia Dale

Kayla Norris, Maya Keane, and Meena Sood

a??Gabriel Solisa??, Charlie Long, Omi Lichenstein, Lily Martens, Jaxon Mitchell and Elias Totelbena??

Nick Druzbanski

Jaxon Mitchell

Nick Druzbanski, David Mattle, Omi Lichtenstein, Julia Dale, and Julian Wanderer

Mary Robin Roth and David Mattle

Leighton Tantillo

Nick Druzbanski




