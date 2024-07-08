Photos: First Look at ROMEO & JULIET at The Oak Park Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has released production photos from its Summer 2024 production, William Shakespeare’s seminal classic, ROMEO & JULIET. Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, ROMEO & JULIET runs July 7 - August 17, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

Lovesick Romeo and vivacious Juliet have fallen madly in love. Unfortunately, the age-old feud between their uncompromising families forbids them from being together. William Shakespeare’s famous story of love at first sight is full of action and swordplay, features some of the Bard’s most memorable language, and ponders the inevitability of a tragic end when the convictions of youth are directly at odds with the commands of their elders.

ROMEO & JULIET runs July 7 - August 17, 2024 at Austin Gardens in downtown Oak Park, with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m., with Wednesday performances on July 10, July 24, and August 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($38 general admission; children under 12 free; Pay What You Will walk-up tickets available at any Wednesday or Thursday performance) on sale at www.oakparkfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Josh Darr

Comments