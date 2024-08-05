Photos: First Look At SPRING AWAKENING At Steel Beam Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steel Beam Theatre has launched it 2024-2025 season with a revival of Steven Sater and Ducan Sheik's Tony Award Winning Musical SPRING AWAKENING directed by Maxwell Peters, playing through August 11th, 2024 in Saint Charles, IL. See photos of the production!

The production stars Maren Nazar as Wendla, Marcus Jackson as Melchior, Cosmo Coniglio as Mortiz and features Jaycey Carlson, Antonio Cruz, Katy Fattaleh, Ella Leon, Sarah Luczak, Imran Rizvi, Viv Vaeth, Denis Vorobyev, Brenna Watkins, and Melissa Wickland. Brooke Kassal serves as the on-stage swing.

Peters' vision is set against the tumultuous backdrop of 1938 Germany with the looming threat of war and the pervasive atmosphere of fear and control highlight the profound impact that a repressive environment can have on the development of young minds. The characters’ rebellion against their parents’ values and the societal norms of their time underscores the human desire for individuality and self-discovery. Peters has further deepened this exploration by intertwining the narrative with Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast of War of the Worlds. This broadcast, infamous for its realistic depiction of an alien invasion, serves as a powerful metaphor for the invasion of young minds by fear, misinformation, and authoritarian control. The hysteria it caused parallels the confusion and turmoil faced by the characters in our story, emphasizing the fragile boundary between reality and perception.

The production team includes Bianca Pietro (Music Director/Choreographer), Cosette Winter (Production Stage Manager & Board Op), Cassie Hanlin (Technical Director & Lighting Designer), and Toria Hollyn (Intimacy Coordinator. Maxwell Peters is at the helm of this production as Director, Set Designer and Violence Coordinator.

Tickets are now on sale at www.steelbeamtheatre.org or by calling 630-587-8521. The press opening is Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 pm.

Photo Credit: Denis Vorobyev at Set The Stage Photography.



Sarah Luczak, Melissa Wickland, Viv Vaeth, Maren Nazar, Ella Leon, Brooke Kassal, Imran Rizvi, Antonio Cruz, Cosmo Coniglio, Marcus Jackson, Denis Voro

Maren Nazar

The Company of Spring Awakening

Maren Nazar

Melissa Wickland, Ella Leon, Brooke Kassal, Maren Nazar, and Sarah Luczak

Cosmo Coniglio, the Company of Spring Awakening, Viv Vaeth

Cosmo Coniglio

Viv Vaeth

Sarah Luczak, Viv Vaeth, Cosmo Coniglio, Maren Nazar, Marcus Jackson, Melissa Wickland, Brooke Kassal, Jaycey Carlson, Imran Rizvi, Antonio

Brooke Kassal, Melissa Wickland, Viv Vaeth, Maren Nazar, Ella Leon, Sarah Luczak

Denis Vorobyev, Cosmo Coniglio, Brenna Watkins, Marcus Jackson, Antonio Cruz, Imran Rizvi

Viv Vaeth

Marcus Jackson and Maren Nazar

Imran Rizvi and Antonio Cruz

