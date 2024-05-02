Photos: First Look At HAMBURGERS AND DISAPPOINTMENT: PLAYS ABOUT ENOUGHNESS

A festival of works by Barrie Cole playing in repertory through May 19.
Sweetback Productions has released first look photos of Hamburgers and Disappointment: Plays about Enoughness, a festival of works by Barrie Cole playing in repertory through May 19 at 7:30 p.m., at Labyrinth Club, 3658 N. Pulaski Road.
Performances of Schedule 1 includes I Love You Permanently and Fruit Tree Backpack runs on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Schedule 2 that includes Capacity and Meaning is Tricky runs on Fridays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. In addition, for those who may not be able to attend, a digital play, Elevator Tours, is available for digital download for $10. Tickets are $20 and are now on sale at SweetBackProductions.com.
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bivens
Diana Slickman and David Isaacson
Diana Slickman and David Isaacson
KellyAnn Corcoran and Kelly Anchors
KellyAnn Corcoran and Kelly Anchors
Jeff Bivens and Vicki Walden
Jeff Bivens and Vicki Walden
Kristy Lockhart and Julia Williams
Kristy Lockhart and Julia Williams
