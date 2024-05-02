Photos: First Look At HAMBURGERS AND DISAPPOINTMENT: PLAYS ABOUT ENOUGHNESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sweetback Productions has released first look photos of Hamburgers and Disappointment: Plays about Enoughness, a festival of works by Barrie Cole playing in repertory through May 19 at 7:30 p.m., at Labyrinth Club, 3658 N. Pulaski Road.

Performances of Schedule 1 includes I Love You Permanently and Fruit Tree Backpack runs on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Schedule 2 that includes Capacity and Meaning is Tricky runs on Fridays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. In addition, for those who may not be able to attend, a digital play, Elevator Tours, is available for digital download for $10. Tickets are $20 and are now on sale at SweetBackProductions.com.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bivens

Diana Slickman and David Isaacson

Diana Slickman and David Isaacson

KellyAnn Corcoran and Kelly Anchors

KellyAnn Corcoran and Kelly Anchors

Jeff Bivens and Vicki Walden

Jeff Bivens and Vicki Walden

Kristy Lockhart and Julia Williams

Kristy Lockhart and Julia Williams

Play Broadway Games