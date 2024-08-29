News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists

Running August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Unexpected Theatre Company, will present the World Premiere of 7 Minutes to Live, written by Richard Lyons Conlon and directed by Andrea J. Dymond, August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 North Aberdeen. See photos from the production.

Co-produced by Chicago Dramatists and Prop THTR, previews are Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.  Opening night is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for 7 Minutes to Live are priced on a “Pay-What-You-Can” scale, with a suggested price of $25, and can be purchased at www.TicketTailor.com.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Christine Watt and Ryan Hake

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Christine Watt and Nathanael Vangine

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Nathanael Vangine and Ryan Hake

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Christine Watt, Nathanael Vangine, Ryan Hake and Tomer Proctor-Zenker

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Tomer Proctor-Zenker, Nathanael Vangine and Christine Watt

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Tomer Proctor-Zenker

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Christine Watt and Tomer Proctor-Zenker

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Nathanael Vangine and Christine Watt

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Nathanael Vangine

Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists Image
Ryan Hake



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos