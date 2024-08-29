Photos: First Look At 7 MINUTES TO LIVE At Chicago Dramatists

Running August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists.
Unexpected Theatre Company, will present the World Premiere of 7 Minutes to Live, written by Richard Lyons Conlon and directed by Andrea J. Dymond, August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 North Aberdeen. See photos from the production.
Co-produced by Chicago Dramatists and Prop THTR, previews are Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for 7 Minutes to Live are priced on a “Pay-What-You-Can” scale, with a suggested price of $25, and can be purchased at www.TicketTailor.com.
Photo Credit: Joe Mazza
Christine Watt and Ryan Hake
Christine Watt and Nathanael Vangine
Nathanael Vangine and Ryan Hake
Christine Watt, Nathanael Vangine, Ryan Hake and Tomer Proctor-Zenker
Tomer Proctor-Zenker, Nathanael Vangine and Christine Watt
Tomer Proctor-Zenker
Christine Watt and Tomer Proctor-Zenker
Nathanael Vangine and Christine Watt
Nathanael Vangine
Ryan Hake
