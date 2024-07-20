Photos: DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL at the Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences is presenting DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!, an adaptation of Mo Willems' award-winning children's book. This one-hour musical journey, directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr., and choreographed by Matthew Weidenbener, with music direction by Otto Vogel, is running now through August 11. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast for children to stay engaged and get involved.

Check out production photos below!

It's not easy being the Pigeon - you never get to do ANYTHING! DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! brings to life the story of the Pigeon, who dreams of taking the wheel when the Bus Driver faces a crisis that threatens to delay her passengers. With his expertise in begging, negotiating, and pleading, the Pigeon’s mission to drive the bus and find his new purpose becomes a hilarious, knee-slapping and engaging adventure that will have everyone’s wings flapping.

This production of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! stars Matty Bettencourt, Lydia Burke, Dan Gold, Leah Morrow, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Allison Sill, with understudies Bridget Adams-King, Marcus Jackson, Aisha Sougou and Ian C Weber.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team is led by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, with Costume Design by Gregory Graham, Lighting Design by Sim Carpenter, Sound Design by Willow James, Scenic Design by Lauren Nichols, Props Design by Leo Bassow and Pigeon, Duckling and Puppy puppets constructed for TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy) of Rochester, NY by Rick Lyon.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! plays most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 am with select 12:30 pm performances. An ASL interpreted performance will take place on August 10 at 10 am. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule, as show times and dates may vary. Tickets are $15.75 (plus tax and handling fees). Call for substantial group discounts on over 20 tickets. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.

