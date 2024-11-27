Photos: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse Presents JUNIE B. JOES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse offers a seasonal gift for the family in JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS. Check out photos from the production.

Running through December 29, this holiday delight is destined to be a wonderful yuletide gift you won't have to wrap or return and is being brought to life by the Rock Island theater's sensational team of professional talents.

JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS will enjoy show-only performances at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. during its run, as well as occasional brunch performances at noon. Held on scheduled Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the 10 a.m. show-only performances (doors at 9:30 a.m.) will take place on December 6, 10, 12, 17 and 27. The 1 p.m. show-only performances (doors at 12:30 p.m.) will be held on the Saturdays of November 30 and December 7, 14, 21 and 28. The noon brunch performances (doors at 10:45 a.m., food served at 11 a.m.) are scheduled for the Sundays of December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. A special noon brunch performance on Friday, November 29 will feature a special guest appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Ticket prices for the show-only performances are $15. Brunch-show prices are $23 for kids and $28 for adults. For tickets and information, contact the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse at 1828 Third Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

In this showcase for author Park's riotously excitable first-grader, Junie B. Jones is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. It's too bad for her that tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. So when our young heroine draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? With DC Theatre Scene stating that "Junie B. captures the crayon-bright chaos of childhood," playwright Allison Gregory's JUNIE B. JOES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS adaptation brings a storybook to life with winning characters, important life lessons, and humor sure to be appreciated by children of all ages.

Directing Circa '21's latest family musical is Kiera Lynn, a castmate in the theater's current “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical,” whose additional area credits include roles in the venue's “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” “Escape to Margaritaville” and Irving Berlin's “White Christmas.”

Portraying the exuberant Junie B. Jones is Natalie Scheers, who recently appeared in Quad City Music Guild's holiday musical “Irving Berlin's White Christmas” and joining her in Lynn's ensemble are: Krianna Walljasper (May); Tristan Layne Tapscott (Mr. Scary); Kyle DeFauw (Herb and Phillip Jonny Bob); Savannah Bay Strandin (Lucille and Elf Ellen); A.C. Lam (Jose and Mr. Toot) and Noah Johnson (Sheldon and Grampa).

Photo Credit: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse



A.C. Lam, Kyle DeFauw, Savannah Bay Strandin, Krianna Walljasper, Noah Johnson, Tristan Layne Tapscott, Natalie Scheers

Kyle DeFauw, Krianna Walljasper, Natalie Scheers

Tristan Layne Tapscott, Natalie Scheers

Natalie Scheers, Kyle DeFauw

Tristan Layne Tapscott, Savannah Bay Strandin, Noah Johnson, A.C. Lam, Krianna Walljasper, Kyle DeFauw, Natalie Scheers

Comments