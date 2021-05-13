Photos: THE SOUND INSIDE Opens Tonight at Goodman Theatre

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the new Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Artistic Director Robert Falls launches the new series with Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside in its first live production since the acclaimed Broadway run.

Check out photos below!

Falls directs The Sound Inside, Adam Rapp's "sublime, gripping mystery" in its first live production since the Tony Award-nominated Broadway run-starring Mary Beth Fisher and John Drea. Creative writing professor Bella values her solitude but finds herself opening up to Christopher-a reclusive, mysterious freshman with lofty literary aspirations. As the two connect beyond the classroom, Bella realizes she must ask Christopher for an impossible favor. Their story unfolds to a stunning conclusion, blurring the lines between fiction, friendship and endings. The Sound Inside appears May 13 at 7:30pm; May 14 at 7:30pm; May 15 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and May 16 at 2pm.

GoodmanTheatre.org/Live.