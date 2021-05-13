Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE SOUND INSIDE Opens Tonight at Goodman Theatre

Creative writing professor Bella values her solitude but finds herself opening up to Christopher-a reclusive, mysterious freshman with lofty literary aspirations.

May. 13, 2021  

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the new Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Artistic Director Robert Falls launches the new series with Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside in its first live production since the acclaimed Broadway run.

Check out photos below!

Falls directs The Sound Inside, Adam Rapp's "sublime, gripping mystery" in its first live production since the Tony Award-nominated Broadway run-starring Mary Beth Fisher and John Drea. Creative writing professor Bella values her solitude but finds herself opening up to Christopher-a reclusive, mysterious freshman with lofty literary aspirations. As the two connect beyond the classroom, Bella realizes she must ask Christopher for an impossible favor. Their story unfolds to a stunning conclusion, blurring the lines between fiction, friendship and endings. The Sound Inside appears May 13 at 7:30pm; May 14 at 7:30pm; May 15 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and May 16 at 2pm.

GoodmanTheatre.org/Live.

Photo credit: Cody Nieset


Mary Beth Fisher and John Drea


Mary Beth Fisher


John Drea


Mary Beth Fisher and John Drea


Mary Beth Fisher and John Drea


Director Robert Falls and Video Director Christiana Tye


John Drea, Director Robert Falls and Mary Beth Fisher


Director Robert Falls and Mary Beth Fisher


Director Robert Falls, Mary Beth Fisher, John Drea, and Assistant Director Spenser Davis


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Goodman Theater To Present Live Streamed Productions Photo

Goodman Theater To Present Live Streamed Productions

Black Lives, Black Words International Project and Writers Theatre Announce the Filmed Pre Photo

Black Lives, Black Words International Project and Writers Theatre Announce the Filmed Premiere of RIDE SHARE

Art Institute Of Chicagos Tiffany Stained Glass Window On View May 27 Photo

Art Institute Of Chicago's Tiffany Stained Glass Window On View May 27

Jason Robert Brown, Norbert Leo Butz & More Join THE LAST FIVE YEARS Reunion Presented Photo

Jason Robert Brown, Norbert Leo Butz & More Join THE LAST FIVE YEARS Reunion Presented by Northlight Theatre


More Hot Stories For You