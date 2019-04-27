Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of FAST FOOD CHAIN at Adventure Stage Chicago

Adventure Stage Chicago (ASC), a program of the Northwestern Settlement, opens its world premiere of ASC Artistic Associate Andrew Marikis' Fast Food Chain tonight, Friday, April 26, at the Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble Street (press opening April 27). This production continues ASC's 15th season, which explores the many challenges of hunger, both literal and metaphorical. Fast Food Chain is directed by Black Ensemble Theater's Daryl Brooks, who helmed ASC's Akeelah and the Bee last season. Casting for the new production includes Davon Roberts (Rudy), La Shone T. Kelly (Akari), Sonya Cha'Rae (Ursula), Yahdina U-Deen (Mbeku), Kelvin Davis (Eddie), Rian Jairell (Mr. Lyons) andLisa Revis (Shadow 1).

Fast Food Chain reimagines Igbo folk heroes Hare and Tortoise against the backdrop of Chicago in 2019. The story follows a brother and sister as they wrestle with the pressures of food insecurity in Chicago. Rudy is a teenage boy who dreams of becoming a famous chef. The problem is, his schemes usually involve getting him and his younger sister, Akari, into big trouble. Their family struggles with the food insecurity until one day when Rudy and Akari discover a garden in the unlikeliest of places. Fast Food Chain is written with help from Chicago students, diving into the magical realism of African folktale while showcasing the power of community and storytelling in combatting social issues.

Fast Food Chain plays at Adventure Stage Chicago at the Vittum Theater (1012 N. Noble Street, Chicago) through May 18, 2019. Tickets for the world premiere of Fast Food Chain at Adventure Stage Chicago are on sale now for $12 to $17. To purchase tickets or for more information, visitadventurestage.org or call 773-342-4141.

Fast Food Chain is the second world premiere play at ASC to benefit from a new play development process formalized by ASC Playwright-in-Residence Carlos Murillo. Marikis worked with school, youth and community groups at Northwestern Settlement over 18 months, using their input and participation to integrate community stories into the world of the play. The resulting story about heroic youth amplifies the mission of the Settlement, educating and inspiring its community to help disrupt generational poverty in Chicago.





