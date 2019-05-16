Photo Flash: First Look at Lookingglass's Haunting MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

Lookingglass Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, written and directed by Ensemble Member David Catlin, from the book by Mary Shelley. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein runs May 8-August 4, 2019 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. Tickets are now on sale.

Within every man there is a monster; within every monster, a man. But which is which? An eerie evening of ghost stories crackles to life as Mary Shelley unspools her tale of Victor Frankenstein and his unholy experiment. This gothic tale of love, horror, and the power to create life-and destroy it-awakens in this visceral, original retelling of Frankenstein. Fresh from the brain of Ensemble Member David Catlin, creator of Moby Dick and Lookingglass Alice, comes a galvanic adaptation of this undying story. See for yourself this latest invention come to shocking life!

lookingglasstheatre.org

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren





