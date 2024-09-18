Paul Chowdhry Comes To The Den Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced Paul Chowdhry: Live will be performing Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

This newly announced show joins a host of top talent appearing at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout November, including Adam Ray on October 31 - November 1, Alignon Mitra on November 2, Annie Lederman on November 3, Chelci Lynn and Paige Ginn’s ‘THE VIRAL PODCAST LIVE’ on November 7, Eugene Mirman on November 8, Hollywood Crime Scenes Podcast on November 8, Jeff Dye on November 9, Lewberger on November 11, Nate Meeker on November 14, Duncan Trussell on November 15 - 16, Sam Jay on November 17, Phil Hanley: Special Taping on November 22 - 23, Michael Ian Black on November 24, and Ryan Davis on November 30.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Paul Chowdhry: LIVE

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $38 - $65

Show And Tell present

PAUL CHOWDHRY: LIVE

The British-Asian, arena-filling stand-up brings you his debut North American tour! As seen on UK TV hits Taskmaster (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), and The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), plus his multiple, worldwide stand-up specials Live Innit, PC’s World, and What’s Happening White People! on Amazon Prime.

Paul was the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London’s 10,000-capacity Wembley Arena, and his previous live tour sold over 100,000 tickets across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

