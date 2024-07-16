PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute To Tina Turner Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner will play the UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this glorious, energetic stage production, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out!

Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful RnB hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music - Simply the Best, What's Love Got to Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don't Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See, Private Dancer and many more.

Tickets on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center starting Wednesday, July 17th. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com.

ABOUT CAROLINE BOROLE

For Caroline Borole, music has been a major influence in her life. The South African-born songstress credits her family, who saturated her childhood with a multitude of musical genres and artists, with shaping her personal musical style.

At the tender age of 10, Caroline's father introduced her to 60s album 'The Soul of Ike & Tina Turner', a record that sparked her interest in Jazz and Blues. It was played repetitively in her home, giving Caroline a chance to study and admire Tina's bold, raw vocals and her confidence as a performer.

Throughout Caroline's schooling she took every opportunity to perform, and steadily developed her own confidence, and a lust for the spotlight. After taking home first prize in her first talent show she set her sights firmly on a musical career and set about studying Musical Theatre to a tertiary level.

After university, Caroline had little problem getting work in Johannesburg - the hub of entertainment and production in South Africa. She landed notable roles in national television shows and musical productions, including appearances in Generations, On The Couch, Under African Skies & a starring role as Effie White in the national stage production of Dreamgirls.

Eventually, Caroline was scouted by production company Showtime Australia and joined their roster as a backing vocalist, starting her tenure in two of the company's largest productions - The Greatest Love of All and The Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

When the company began casting Tina Turner tribute PROUD Tina in 2017, Caroline was hard to overlook for the leading role, with a natural rasp and extraordinary power to her voice, and an athleticism on stage that Director Johnny Van Grinsven simply couldn't find elsewhere. Even with Caroline's vast experience, the role has been a challenge - involving a mix of musical genres, extremely emotional content, intricate vocal and physical imitations and intense, high-energy choreography - but one that she has enjoyed, and which has resulted in a highly acclaimed and sought-after show.

Caroline's steadily rising star didn't escape the eyes of the local entertainment industry and by 2019 she was fielding multiple exciting job offers. In addition to a DJ spot on RadioToday, she accepted coveted roles as a Vocal & Performance Coach on TV talent program South African Idols and also with the prestigious South African Film, Acting and Theatre Academy (SAFATA), where she continues to busily tutor up-and-coming performers in between her international tours with PROUD Tina.

After a forced hiatus from the stage during 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Caroline is finally returning to full international tour scheduling in 2024 with PROUD Tina tours scheduled in the USA, Australia and Europe.

