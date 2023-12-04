PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM CT.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 3 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024

MSG Entertainment, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced today that the fan-favorite PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will return to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, and on Sunday, March 17, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM and 2:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM CT.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The interactive live stage show encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, help the pups follow the treasure map, dance the pirate boogie and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get “ruff” when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears – Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at The Chicago Theatre go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available for purchase at Click Here or at the box office. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.
 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Photo
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

Watch Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Horton Foote Award-winning playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn discuss their collaboration on REVOLUTION(S) here!

2
The Trap Open Series Continues With THE MECHANICAL MESSIAH Opening December 8th Photo
The Trap Open Series Continues With THE MECHANICAL MESSIAH Opening December 8th

Don't miss The Trap Open Series production of The Mechanical Messiah at Trap Door Theatre in Chicago. Written by Ramona Rotten and Denver Hoffman, this show promises to be a thrilling experience. Opening on December 8th.

3
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Auroras Paramount Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre rings in 2024 with an inspired new production of this popular coming-of-age tale, set to the music of Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall, directed by Trent Stork. Performances are February 7-March 24, 2024. Opening Night is Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the cast here!

4
Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS Photo
Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS

Hell in a Handbag Productions kicks off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – A Lost Episodes Parody, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
Dog Man: The Musical in Chicago Dog Man: The Musical
Studebaker Theater (1/31-2/24)
The 2nd Annual Feo (Ugly) Holiday Sweater Comedy Show in Chicago The 2nd Annual Feo (Ugly) Holiday Sweater Comedy Show
Fergie & Foz (12/16-12/16)
Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach in Chicago Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach
Open Space Arts (2/02-2/18)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
The Choir of Man Presale in Chicago The Choir of Man Presale
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
Death Becomes Her in Chicago Death Becomes Her
The Cadillac Palace Theatre (4/30-6/02)
The Rat Pack Is Back in Chicago The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic in Chicago Michael Grandinetti- Experience the Magic
Raue Center For The Arts (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You