PATTI LUPONE: A LIFE IN NOTES is Coming to Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, a one-night-only concert on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m at the Lyric Opera House. This event is a truly special occasion for Lyric and Broadway fans alike—Patti LuPone's only scheduled North American solo concert appearance this fall. Join Lyric for an intimate and powerful evening with one of the stage's most beloved performers.

Patti LuPone is a towering figure in the world of theater, celebrated for her unparalleled talent and commanding presence on stage. With three Tony Awards to her name, she has earned acclaim for her performances in iconic roles such as Eva Perón in Evita and Mama Rose in Gypsy. LuPone's profound ability to embody complex characters with emotional depth has made her a defining voice of her generation, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

In this concert for Lyric audiences, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, LuPone brings to life a collection of songs that have not only defined her storied career but also resonate with the various stages of her life. Each piece serves as a reflection of the times, capturing the spirit of the eras that have influenced her path. Directed by Scott Wittman and written by Jeffrey Richman, the performance features LuPone accompanied by her longtime musical collaborator Joseph Thalken and multi-instrumentalist Brad Phillips. At Lyric, LuPone transforms the city's largest stage into a cozy, intimate space. Her deeply personal and poignant tribute intertwines life, music, and memory.

Beyond being LuPone's only North American appearance this fall, the evening also provides an additional layer of spectacle for those wishing to be part of the Lyric Opening Gala. For Gala attendees, the evening features an exclusive celebration of the 70th season that includes a red carpet, pre-performance cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. After the concert, Gala attendees will enjoy dinner, with the night concluding in the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Grand Foyer with lively cabaret-style entertainment—all in support of Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Concert-only tickets are available for those wishing to attend just the performance, and can be purchased at lyricopera.org/PattiLuPone.

To learn more about the Lyric Opening Gala and to purchase gala seating, visit lyricopera.org/openinggala.

