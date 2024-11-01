PARADE to Replace ALI in the Next Broadway In Chicago Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago revealed that ALI, originally scheduled for next year, will be postponed until further notice. ALI subscription tickets will be transferred to Tony Winner Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, PARADE, coming to the CIBC Theatre in August 2025. Subscribers and groups have been contacted via email with details.

“Due to scheduling conflicts in key departments on our team, ALI will not be able to appear in the Broadway in Chicago 2024-2025 season, as scheduled," lead producer, Richard Willis said. “We could not be more grateful to everyone at Broadway in Chicago and The Nederlander Organization. While we won’t premiere ALI in the coming year, we look forward to celebrating Ali’s life in the great city of Chicago where Ali called the South Side home.” Further updates on rescheduling and ticketing will be announced as they become available.

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.



