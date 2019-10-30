Open House Chicago Increases Attendance In 2019, Announces 2020 Dates

The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) announced today that approximately 109,000 Chicagoans and visitors (9% more than in 2018) made nearly 370,000 site visits during Open House Chicago (OHC) 2019, held October 19 and 20. The CAC continued to expand the scope of OHC in 2019 offering 352 sites in 38 neighborhoods-a record number for both. In addition, this year's OHC attracted a record number of volunteers: 3,319, who donated an estimated 20,000 hours to help shepherd guests behind-the-scenes through venues, many rarely open to the public, including repurposed mansions, stunning skyscrapers, opulent theaters, exclusive private clubs, industrial facilities, cutting-edge offices and breathtaking sacred spaces.

Now in its 9th year and one of the largest architecture events in the world, Open House Chicago offerings in 2019 included a trail of dozens of theater venues and related sites celebrating the City's 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre; Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre was among the top 5 most-visited downtown locations!

The CAC also announced today that its 10th Anniversary Open House Chicago in 2020 will take place on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18 in 2020.

"Our 9th annual Open House Chicago inspired record crowds to visit sites across 38 fascinating neighborhoods in Chicago. CAC's focus on Chicago communities increased our site offerings by more than 30% and allowed new neighborhoods such as Jefferson Park, Portage Park, and Irving Park to showcase the churches, museums and buildings of which they're so proud. We're greatly appreciative of our loyal volunteers, whose numbers continue to grow annually, and we're already starting to plan the 10th Anniversary Open House Chicago in 2020. Come join us on October 17 and 18, 2020 for another weekend of adventure and discovery," said Lynn Osmond, CAC President and CEO.

In 2018, Wintrust became the Presenting Sponsor for Open House Chicago through 2020. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, ComEd, TAWANI Foundation, and DCASE (Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events). Open House Chicago partners include Choose Chicago, the Chicago Transit Authority and Open House Worldwide. Media sponsors include Chicago Magazine, the Chicago Tribune and WBEZ 91.5FM/Vocalo.org.

Open House Chicago is part of a worldwide movement of free open house events that began in London in 1992. Today more than 50 cities worldwide hold similar weekend festivals. Open House Chicago is the second largest event of its kind globally.

Additional information on OHC attendance and impact will be available in early 2020.





