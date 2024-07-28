News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nuns4Fun Announces Fall Schedule With Four Of Its Comedies

See the full schedule below!

By: Jul. 28, 2024
Nuns4Fun Announces Fall Schedule With Four Of Its Comedies
Nuns4Fun and “Sister” are hitting the road in the Chicago area, bringing four of its top comedies to three different venues, including the Madison Street Theater in Oak Park, and the Beverly Arts Center in Chicago. Want some hilarious catechism? Got it! Does Halloween or Christmas bingo hit your funny bone? Got that, too. And who doesn’t love a terrific comedy game show? Natch!

Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment have announced the Fall 2024 schedule for family-friendly shows sure to tickle everyone’s funny bone.

Quade’s religious comedies in the Chicago area will be performed at these venues:
 

Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison St., Oak Park

Late Nite Catechism, at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8

Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games!, at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27

Christmas Bingo: It’s  Ho-Ho-Holy Night, at 3 p.m, Sunday, December 1.

Tickets are $35, available at https://madisonstreettheater.org/events/

Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W 111th St, Chicago

Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games!, 7:30 p.m, Friday, October 18.

Tickets are $35.50, at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36129/production/1208998

Christ the Servant Church, 8700 Havens Dr, Woodridge, IL 

Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?,  7 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2024,

Tickets: 630-910-0770, http://www.ctswoodridge.org/

Late Nite Catechism will feature the talents of Chicago actress Erin Olson. Longtime Nuns4Fun actress, Nancy Greco, will be on hand for the bingo comedies, along with Vicki Quade, who also performs her game show. Quade is scheduled to perform her Halloween bingo comedy at the Beverly Arts Center.

Information about all of the Nuns4Fun shows can be found on its website: www.nuns4fun.com. An updated show list will be made there.



