Nothing Without A Company Announces Staged Readings And More for 2024 Season

Chicago's nonprofit theater Nothing Without a Company is thrilled to announce its return to its first live theater season post-COVID, a decade and half since the incorporation of the nonprofit focused on amplifying stories of historically marginalized voices through immersive, site-specific, and reclaimed spaces.

The upcoming season promises to be a powerful exploration of queer stories, including the world premiere of Sofa King Queer, an original pop-punk musical with book, music & lyrics by Chicago playwright and company literary manager Kevin Sparrow. Centered around sex, family, resistance against discrimination, and self-acceptance in the queer community, the vibrant musical discusses the challenges still faced today by the queer community despite the legalization of gay marriage, and runs October 18 - December 2, 2024 at the Coach House at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N Sheridan Rd.

Pre-sale tickets are $30, available at nothingwithoutacompany.org now through July 1, 2024. Two site-specific staged readings round out the season, including Problem House by Joe Shetina and Switch Hitta by Pen Wilder.

Hannah Ii-Epstein, Artistic Director of Nothing Without a Company, shares how the grassroots nonprofit navigated through the pandemic and the vision for its continuous work: "Nothing Without a Company remains dedicated to amplifying new works by and for LGBTQIA+ and AANHPI communities. Our journey through the pandemic has been marked by our strength and adaptability by embracing digital platforms, learning from collaborators such as Kumu Kahua Theatre on Oʻahu, and reimagining productions to engage audiences and support artists. Our partnership with the Chicago Park District has been foundational to our resurgence, reducing venue costs and allowing us to redirect funds to support our artists. We embrace the future with creativity, determination, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of the arts. I find the world premiere musical Sofa King Queer crucial today for its portrayal of queer experiences, initiating important discussions about identity, community, and resilience, while guiding audiences toward authenticity in the face of ongoing prejudice and discrimination."

Kevin Sparrow shares the genesis of creating the work and how the answers to today's most pressing issues around queer rights can be traced by looking at history: “The idea for Sofa King Queer began in 2018, as we encountered a moment of uncertainty for LGBTQIA+ people, our experiences and our rights. At that time, rights were quickly being eroded following a period of strides toward greater LGBTQIA+ equality in different forms, exemplified by the 2015 court decision (Obergefell v. Hodges) leading to federal marriage equality. I was thinking about how history may be signposted by these big decisions but how history is also built from an accumulation of preceding moments, periods, and movements that must resist forces of political power and coercion all along the way. I decided to go slightly back in time and start our journey from within the period where the framework for our current debate over queer rights began to coalesce. As my time forming this story continued and we entered into the 2020s, it became urgent to activate the past and focus a mirror on our current issues.”

Sofa King Queer

October 18 - December 1, 2024

Coach House at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N Sheridan Rd.

Book, music and lyrics by Kevin Sparrow

Director: JD Caudill

Music Director: Ron Attreau

Set in a 24-hour period in 2008–before gay marriage was legalized–the musical discusses the challenges still faced today by the queer community despite the legal progress since 2015. Through infectious tunes and heartfelt storytelling, the story follows six people navigating desire, family bonds, and societal pressures amidst the backdrop of a rapidly changing world, discovering the power of authenticity, community, and self-acceptance.

Staged Reading: Switch Hitta by Pen Wilder

July 26, 6pm & July 27, 2pm

Softball Field, at Gill Park 825 W Sheridan Rd

Director: Clara Radcliffe

This staged reading celebrates the resilience of queer friendship, portraying a tale of love and self-discovery.Penned by Pen Wilder, Switch Hitta takes audiences on a vibrant coming-of-age journey set against the backdrop of a central Illinois travel softball team, the Marigold Ravens. As the team faces heightened competition and intense stakes, an unforeseen romance blossoms amidst rigorous training.

Staged Reading: Problem House by Joe Shetina

October 4, 7pm & October 5, 2pm

North Mansion at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N Sheridan Rd

Director: Rauly Luna

Three-time Realtor of the Year Award winner Deena Brandt can sell any house to anyone. Her seminar for rookie agents soon takes a turn for the supernatural when she tries to sell a house with a violent and horrific past. With her career, marriage, and even her life on the line, Brandt takes drastic measures to save her unblemished record. Haunted or not, she will sell this house, even if she has to sell her soul, too.

