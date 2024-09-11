Nothing Without A Company Announces Cast And Creatives For World Premiere Musical SOFA KING QUEER 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's nonprofit theatre company Nothing Without a Company (NWaC) announces its first full production since 2019–the world premiere of an original musical Sofa King Queer with book, music & lyrics by Chicago playwright and company literary manager Kevin Sparrow. Directed by JD Caudill and music directed by Ron Attreau, the pop-punk/indie rock musical runs October 26 through December 2, 2024 at NWaC's partnership park in Edgewater's Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd. Centered around sex, family, resistance against discrimination, and self-acceptance in the queer community, the vibrant musical examines the positioning of LGBTQIA+ rights as a political token during election seasons, and discusses the challenges still faced today by the queer community despite the legalization of gay marriage.

Sofa King Queer takes a glimpse into the lives of six characters related to the pop punk/indie rock scene in 2008 right before the election of President Obama. Sixteen years later, during another election season, NWaC presents a genuine look back into the LGBTQIA+ community. As every election uses queer lives for political gain in the midst of unrest, audiences will come to question if the changes made since 2008 have really been enough.

Sofa King Queer follows a young queer man as his family and partners confront him with a choice between community and solitude, less than 24 hours before a breakaway concert. As his apartment, above a punk rock venue becomes crowded with guests expected and unexpected, Sofa King Queer raises the question: which secrets are worth revealing, and which ones should we keep to ourselves? Through infectious tunes and heartfelt storytelling, these six people navigate desire, family bonds, and societal pressures amidst the backdrop of a rapidly changing world.

Kevin Sparrow shares the genesis of creating the work and how the answers to today's most pressing issues around queer rights can be traced by looking at history: “The idea for Sofa King Queer began in 2018, as we encountered a moment of uncertainty for LGBTQIA+ people, our experiences and our rights. At that time, rights were quickly being eroded following a period of strides toward greater LGBTQIA+ equality in different forms, exemplified by the 2015 court decision (Obergefell v. Hodges) leading to federal marriage equality. I was thinking about how history may be signposted by these big decisions but how history is also built from an accumulation of preceding moments, periods, and movements that must resist forces of political power and coercion all along the way. I decided to go slightly back in time and start our journey from within the period where the framework for our current debate over queer rights began to coalesce. As my time forming this story continued and we entered into the 2020s, it became urgent to activate the past and focus a mirror on our current issues.”

The performance schedule is November 1 - December 2, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturday & Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Wednesday November 6, 13 7p.m. (student night), Monday December 2 (industry night) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 - $60 with student and industry discounts available. Additionally, preview performances take place on October 26, 29, 30 & 31, 2024 with a limited amount of $20 tickets on Hot Tix. For more information or tickets go to NothingWithoutaCompany.org, or email box office at boxoffice@nothingwithoutacompany.org.

In addition to the theater performances, NWaC will be presenting a concert performance on Friday September 20, 7:30pm - 9:30pm. A sneak peek of selected songs from Sofa King Queer will be performed at Comfort Station, a free / Pay-What-You-Can event. RSVP is encouraged as there is limited space. An Original Cast Album will be released in late October.

Tickets are $30 - $60 with student and industry discounts available, at NothingWithoutaCompany.org.

Sofa King Queer's cast includes, in alphabetical order: Alexandra Alontaga (Nao); Aaron Capello (Brody); Marquise De'Jahn (Granger); Amy Delgado (Sil); Jacqui Touchet (Patty); and Jacob C Watson (Topher).

The understudies are Jordan Albano (Topher U/S); Donyae Asante (Granger U/S); Laila Malak (Patty U/S); Chloe Beth (Sil U/S); Sean McGlynn (Brody U/S); and Devin Wright (Nao U/S).

The creative team includes Kevin Sparrow (book, music, lyrics, & literary manager); JD Caudill (director); Ron Attreau (music, musical director, arranger, & keyboard) Anna Rose Ii-Epstein (production manager, casting director, & producing director); Liam Shannon (assistant director); Katie Nowak (stage manager); Dakota Allen (asssistant production, & stage manager); Rachel Perzynski (production dramaturg); Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (space, & set designer); Jackson Anderson (props designer), Jackson Mikkelsen (lighting designer, & master electrician); Rachel Meltzer (costume designer); Syd Genco (makeup & hair artist); Alex Kingsley (sound designer); Jakey Mumfie (sound engineer A1) Carly Belle Cason (intimacy director); Gregory Geffrard (intimacy consult); Amethyst Rose (choreographer); Kayne Bowling (technical director); Amia Korman (social media); Yoo Soo Kim (album recording); Angel Torres (album mixer); Eric Gronkiewicz (guitar); Maddi Vogel (drums); Chris Felo (bass); Mike Shaw (executive director); Hannah Ii-Epstein (artistic director)

Comments