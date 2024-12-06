Nicholas Tremulis & The Prodigals Will Perform Benefit Concert for Collaboraction Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago rocker Nicholas Tremulis will celebrate his 65th birthday and a 40-year friendship and history with Metro owner Joe Shanahan on Saturday, January 4 with a special live concert, Boneyard Rhapsody #65, benefiting Collaboraction Theatre Company.

Joining Tremulis is the 15-piece band The Prodigals featuring all the original members of Nicholas Tremulis Orchestra, a cast of veteran musicians on guitars, horns, percussion, strings, and powerhouse vocalists - “maybe the best band of Chicago musicians ever assembled.”

Shanahan will be on the DJ decks getting the party started. Special guests include blues star Wayne Baker Brooks, punk architect and producer Ivan Julian, and more. The Emmy Award-winning theater Collaboraction will provide a multimedia production design for the show, led by artistic director Anthony Moseley, and company members Liviu Pasare (video projections) and Jeremy Getz (lights).

