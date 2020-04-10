New Art Dealers Alliance Updates 2020 Event Calendar

After careful consideration surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has made the decision to cancel the second edition of NADA Chicago - the contemporary art fair that takes place throughout three floors of the iconic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel - which was scheduled for September 24-27, 2020.

"While this decision was difficult to make, the health and well-being of our galleries, staff, and community is our number one priority. We are looking into alternative initiatives for our members and galleries to showcase work," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs.

In a show of support for the community of dealers, EXPO Chicago will be making contributions to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund - which supports galleries most impacted by COVID-19 - from the proceeds of the fair. NADA will continue to explore ways to support its members in the Chicago art community through gallery programming and exhibition promotion.

The organization is also postponing the opening reception for the third edition of NADA House, a collaborative, public exhibition in two neighboring turn-of-the-century Colonial Revival houses on Governors Island, which was slated to open on May 7. Details regarding new dates for the exhibition and opening reception will be released in the near future.

NADA has been committed to supporting its members and its community, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The organization spearheaded a COVID-19 relief petition for galleries, artists and art workers in New York City, and has been a strong advocate for Senate Bill S8125, which aims to suspend rent for residential and commercial tenants affected by COVID-19. Most recently, NADA partnered with The Kinkade Family Foundation to release prints of a never-before-seen artwork by Thomas Kinkade in support of NADA's Members and art galleries nationally. The net proceeds of the sales will be donated to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund.





In the meantime, NADA is developing online programming for its members to showcase work by gallery artists and feature exhibitions that have been closed to the public, through a partnership with Artnet, which will launch next week